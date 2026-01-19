More Events:

January 19, 2026

Bucks County Playhouse announces 2026 season with ‘Rent,’ ‘South Pacific’ and more

Five productions will run in New Hope from February through early January 2027.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Entertainment Performances
Bucks County Playhouse Staff Photo/for PhillyVoice

Bucks County Playhouse in downtown New Hope has announced its 2026 season, a five-show lineup running from February through January 2027.

The schedule features a mix of new work, American drama, Broadway classics and a holiday production.

Here’s what’s coming to the Playhouse in 2026:

The season opens Feb. 19 with the world premiere of “Starstruck,” a new musical comedy featuring music by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls. Set in a small Idaho town, the show follows an astronomer and a bar owner who clash over a neon sign as romance and small-town politics collide.

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” runs April 23 through May 23. Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama centers on a wealthy Southern family forced to confront a strained marriage and long-buried secrets.

From June 18 to July 26, the theater will present “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific,” the classic World War II romance set on a Pacific island and featuring songs including “Some Enchanted Evening.”

Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” runs Aug. 13 through Sept. 13. The rock musical follows a group of young artists navigating love, friendship and survival in 1990s New York City.

The season closes with “Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical,” running Nov. 19 through Jan. 3, 2027. The holiday production centers on a farmhouse turned seasonal entertainment venue and features Irving Berlin standards including “White Christmas.”

Ticket prices vary by production, performance and seating location.

Bucks County Playhouse 2026 Season

Runs Feb. to Jan. 2027
Buck County Playhouse
70 S. Main St.
New Hope, PA 18938

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Entertainment Performances New Hope Bucks County Bucks County Playhouse Musicals

Videos

Featured

Valentines Day Drink Pink Elephant

The Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up is back in Rittenhouse
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Drexel scientists may have found a use for mosquitoes in 3D printing

Drexel Mosquitoes 3D Printing

Valentine's Day

Pink Elephant pop-up is back

Pink Elephant Valentines Day Pop Up

Prevention

'Shared decision-making' for childhood vaccines sounds empowering – but it may mean less access for some families

Shared Decision Making

Arts & Culture

City unveils 22 Liberty Bells replicas that honor Philly neighborhoods

bells unveiling 2

Festivals

Philly Bierfest returns Feb. 28 with German-style beer, food and live music

Bierfest Beer 2026

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved