Bucks County Playhouse announces 2026 season with ‘Rent,’ ‘South Pacific’ and more

Bucks County Playhouse in downtown New Hope has announced its 2026 season, a five-show lineup running from February through January 2027.

The schedule features a mix of new work, American drama, Broadway classics and a holiday production.

Here’s what’s coming to the Playhouse in 2026:

The season opens Feb. 19 with the world premiere of “Starstruck,” a new musical comedy featuring music by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls. Set in a small Idaho town, the show follows an astronomer and a bar owner who clash over a neon sign as romance and small-town politics collide.

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” runs April 23 through May 23. Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama centers on a wealthy Southern family forced to confront a strained marriage and long-buried secrets.

From June 18 to July 26, the theater will present “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific,” the classic World War II romance set on a Pacific island and featuring songs including “Some Enchanted Evening.”

Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” runs Aug. 13 through Sept. 13. The rock musical follows a group of young artists navigating love, friendship and survival in 1990s New York City.

The season closes with “Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical,” running Nov. 19 through Jan. 3, 2027. The holiday production centers on a farmhouse turned seasonal entertainment venue and features Irving Berlin standards including “White Christmas.”

Ticket prices vary by production, performance and seating location.

Runs Feb. to Jan. 2027

Buck County Playhouse

70 S. Main St.

New Hope, PA 18938

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.