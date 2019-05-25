More News:

May 25, 2019

After Bucks County tornado, Pennsylvania has already passed its annual average twister count

The Keystone State has averaged eight tornadoes per year since 1950. This year, the number is already at 16.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Tornadoes
0520_NWS Tornado National Weather Service, Mount Holly /Twitter

The map above was shared by the National Weather Service. The area in red shows the portion of Lancaster County that had been placed under a tornado warning Sunday evening.

After news came Thursday of a football field-sized tornado touching down in Bucks County last weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has already confirmed 16 tornadoes in Pennsylvania in 2019.

The average number of tornadoes in Pennsylvania in a given year, according to data that stretches back 69 years, is just eight, the Morning Call reports.

Local forecaster John Homenuk told the Morning Call that Pennsylvania is "in a more active period right now, without a doubt."

Truly disastrous tornadoes aren't all that common in Pennsylvania. The most extreme tornado in the state's history came in 1985, when a series of twisters -- including the only Pennsylvania tornado ever rated EF5 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from EF0 to EF5 -- touched down across western Pennsylvania, upstate New York, and Ontario, Canada.

The last time a tornado touched down in Philadelphia was almost exactly eight years ago, when a tornado touched down for a few seconds in Northeast Philly. Just eight tornadoes have touched down in the city's limits since 1950.

The tornado that touched down in Bucks County last Sunday, near a campground in Tinicum Township, touched the ground for roughly one minute and moved 0.25 miles, uprooting trees and damaging camping trailers. The tornado was rated an EF1, and no injuries were reported.

On Thursday, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Downingtown and Coatesville:

And you might remember being jolted awake by a tornado warning from your cell phone last month, when a tornado warning for Philadelphia, Camden, and Chester sent the area into brief early-morning mayhem.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Tornadoes Philadelphia Bucks County Pennsylvania National Weather Service

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Could the Eagles trade for Jadeveon Clowney?
jadeveon-clowney_052319_usat

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved