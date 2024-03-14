A risqué 'Star Wars' burlesque show is coming to Philly this July

I find your lack of clothes disturbing.

A long-running burlesque show that parodies the "Star Wars" franchise is coming to Philadelphia this summer. "The Empire Strips Back" promises a hilarious and sexy two-hour show with comedy and striptease performers dressed as memorable space-faring characters.

The steamy show is full of scantily-clad stormtroopers and naughty takes on characters like Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett. And yes, it includes a Princess Leia performer dressed in her infamous "Return of the Jedi" metal bikini.

The show will be at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, on the Avenue of the Arts, from July 5 through July 28. Tickets are available now.

To state the obvious, the show is only for people ages 18 and older, and Disney and Lucasfilm are in no way affiliated with "The Empire Strips Back," which came from the mind of Australian producer Russall Bettie.

The show's first performance in Sydney in 2011 was meant to be a one-off, but it grew into a traveling show in the country. In 2018, "The Empire Strips Back" toured the United States, selling out shows and receiving positive reviews.

There is a long history of "geek" and "nerd" burlesque shows, with performers taking their favorite fantasy or science fiction characters and spinning them into campy theatrical live performances, usually seen at fan conventions or local bars.

Philly is no stranger to "nerdlesque." Gayborhood venue Franky Bradley's often hosts nerdy burlesque shows, with previous themes including "Twilight," "Super Mario Bros.," "The Legend of Zelda" and "What We Do in the Shadows." The venue is currently gearing up for a show based on "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Through "The Empire Strips Back," Philly residents will have the opportunity to watch an experience with markedly higher production values. They won't have a bad feeling about this.

July 5-28

Various times | $39 and up

The Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad St.