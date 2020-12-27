More Health:

December 27, 2020

Burlington County reopening COVID-19 testing site at Rowan College Mount Laurel campus

Testing will be available three days a week to residents and nonresidents who take classes or work in the county.

By Pat Ralph
The walkup COVID-19 testing site will administer Rutgers University's saliva-based diagnostic.

Starting on Monday, a coronavirus testing location at Rowan College at Burlington County's Mount Laurel campus will reopen to residents and nonresidents who attend schools or work in the county.

The walkup COVID-19 testing site will administer Rutgers University's saliva-based diagnostic three days per week in the college's Student Success Center cafeteria, the Burlington County Dept. of Health announced.

Testing will be available Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. this week. Starting in January, testing will be performed during the same hours on Tuesday through Thursday.

The building's front entrance will be closed, so people coming for a COVID-19 test will be directed to enter on the side of the building closest to the cafeteria. Students and staff of Rowan College at Burlington County will enter from another side entrance across from the Science Building.

There will be no interaction between COVID-19 testing and college operations, as people undergoing testing will be restricted from entering any other area of the Student Success Center. The building has been deemed by county health officials to have proper air flow.

“Testing is among the most important tools in our fight against COVID-19 and we continue to do everything we can to make sure it's accessible for our residents and those who work here,” said Burlington County Health Department Director Dr. Herb Conaway said.

“We want testing to be as easy and convenient as possible, which is why we’re pleased to be able to return to the college. The campus is centrally located in the county and the Student Success Center offers an ideal spot where testing can be performed safely and securely.”

Those who wish to be tested are encouraged to not smoke, eat or drink for at least 30 minutes before arriving.

“Rowan College at Burlington County has always been an institution everyone in the county can be proud of because of the outstanding and affordable education the college delivers to our students and workforce, but during the pandemic the school has once again gone above and beyond to assist us in protecting the public’s health and safety,” said Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson. 

An outdoor COVID-19 testing site had previously been set up at the Mount Laurel campus this fall until winter weather forced it to move indoors to the Burlington County Human Services Building in Westampton.

More than 26,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the countywide program began in March at the start of the pandemic, health officials said.

