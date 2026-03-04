Sarah J. Maas announces release dates for next 2 books in 'ACOTAR' series

Fantasy romance author Sarah J. Maas will release two books in her popular "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series over the next year.

Maas, a former Bucks County resident, said the sixth book will be out Oct. 27, and it will be swiftly followed by the seventh on Jan. 12. She made the announcement Wednesday night on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which is hosted by Newtown native Alex Cooper.

Maas declined to share details about the titles or which characters the books will focus on, but she said it was meant to be one big story told in four parts, but will now be broken up into three books.

"The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big, really really big," Maas said. "... What I was writing felt right, that was the story that needed to be told."

Maas' last book, "A Court of Silver Flames," was released in February 2021. But fans have been speculating about the announcement for the sixth book since July, when Maas made an Instagram post saying that she had completed a draft.

Maas said the book took her a long time to write because she needed to find the right storyline and be in the right headspace to tell it. However, she said it just "poured out" after a trip to Montana.

"When the right story hit me, it hit me hard and I had a vision from the start of what it would be, how I would deliver it to you guys," Maas said.

While the books will continue progressing, Maas also gave an update on the TV adaption for the series. In 2021, Hulu and 20th Television announced that they were developing a series based on the books, but Hulu dropped the project in February 2025.

Currently, Maas said she has the rights back to everything, but she's not focused on creating a new series and wants to hone in on book writing — Maas has published two other series, "Throne of Glass" and "Crescent City," in addition to the ACOTAR books.

She said that whenever she's able to begin work on a screen adaptation again, she wants to have enough time to play a huge role in how it comes to life. Plus, she still hasn't found the right actor for one of the series' main characters, Rhysand.

"I look at any TV, movie adaptations as another facet of the worlds that I've created and it's something that I want to be in charge of," Maas said.

During the podcast, Maas also addressed some of the criticisms from fans, including a traumatic pregnancy and birth scene in the fifth book involving the series' main character, Feyre. Maas said she began writing that book in 2018 after she had an emergency cesarean section during the birth of her son. Adding that element to the text was a way for her to show the reality of women's experiences and the strength of mothers.

"I did not have easy pregnancies and births, so Feyre and all of that was my own way of processing my s---," Maas said. "The fear, the trauma, all of that, writing that book allowed me to get it out of my system, in a way."

Watch the full episode below: