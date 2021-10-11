Nearly 8 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in massive Camden drug bust

Two South Jersey men accused of running a pill mill operation in Camden were arrested and charged Friday after police seized close to eight pounds of suspected fentanyl and other illegal items during a recent drug raid.

Jason Williams, 45, and Davon Jones, 28, both of Camden, were charged with maintaining a drug manufacturing facility and related weapons offenses, prosecutors said. Maintaining a drug manufacturing facility carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in state prison if found guilty.

The alleged pill mill operation took place at two facilities located on the 1100 block of S. Merrimac Road and 2900 block of N. 36th Street in Camden, investigators said. A pill mill is an illegal facility where narcotics are prescribed and distributed without medical approval.

Police confiscated more than three kilograms, or close to eight pounds, of suspected fentanyl and over half an ounce of suspected crack and powder cocaine during a raid of the two properties. Law enforcement officials also obtained two hydraulic pill presses, over five pounds of cutting agents and more than 8,300 pills worth as much as $249,000.

Investigators seized more than $20,000 in cash, as well as two handguns with extended magazines and one long gun with a silencer. Both handguns were identified as ghost guns, which are made-to-assemble firearms that don't have serial numbers and can't be traced.

Four other handguns, a compact AK-47 and additional pill-making materials were seized from a Pennsauken storage facility during a separate raid, investigators said.

The arrests came following a six-month investigation led by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the New Jersey State Police, Cherry Hill police and Pennsauken police.

“Any time we’re able to get fentanyl off the streets, it’s a major victory, not just for our office, but for our community,” Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said. “Thank you to our detectives and our partners in this case whose tireless efforts over the past six months resulted in yet another large quantity of potentially deadly drugs being removed from the streets and two more ghost guns seized.”