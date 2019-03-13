More Health:

March 13, 2019

Cancer information on the internet? Stick to reliable sources

Many online resources are credible, but here's how to spot those which are misleading, incorrect, and even dangerous

By Karen Knudsen, Ph.D.
Opinion Cancer
Cancer internet information reliability Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

.

One of the first things many people do when they or a loved one are diagnosed with cancer is search for information online. The internet can be a wonderful tool for finding information on cancer, including treatment options, prevention and screening methods, and connecting with other patients and advocates.

But this important information is unfortunately complemented by a rather robust amount of cancer-focused content that is misleading, incorrect, and even dangerous.

MORE ON CANCER: Here's why cancer commonly spreads to the liver

The number of websites and social media platforms offering health information is growing exponentially, thus diluting credible information. The sheer amount of content can be overwhelming and finding a reputable source can be difficult especially following a cancer diagnosis, a time when one is likely shocked or scared.

Some of the most reliable sources of information include government agencies such as the National Cancer Institute (NCI), leading research hospitals and NCI-designated cancer centers like the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health (SKCC), and health organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. These types of organizations share up-to-date, scientifically credible information that is reviewed by medical experts. You can find information about different cancer types, treatment options, screening programs, cancer research, clinical trials and support groups from these types of organizations.

KarenKnudsen_220_title_Jeff

Karen E. Knudsen, Ph.D., is the enterprise director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health.

To evaluate whether the information provided on a website is reliable, check to see who operates and funds the website. For example, if a company promoting a product sponsors a website, it may not be offering unbiased information. Ask yourself where the website is getting information from and look for the original sources. The information should come from other reputable sources, such as peer-reviewed scientific journals. Remember that personal experiences should not be taken as fact.

Be very wary of anyone trying to sell you something. There are companies and individuals taking advantage of people by selling products claiming to treat cancer that are unproven and often unsafe, sometimes advertised as ”natural" treatments and claiming to have no side effects. Even dietary supplements or herbal remedies can be dangerous for patients by negatively interacting with prescribed medications and treatments.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, fraudulent cancer products use a particular vocabulary and consumers should recognize certain phrases as red flags, including: treats all forms of cancer; miraculously kills cancer cells and tumors; shrinks malignant tumors; selectively kills cancer cells; more effective than chemotherapy; attacks cancer cells, leaving healthy cells intact; and cures cancer.

Remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

One of the most important things to remember is not to rely on any resources found online when it comes to your health. Nothing can take the place of medical advice from a licensed provider, and even reliable information can be confusing. In addition, every cancer and every patient is different, requiring expert advice that no website can offer. Always talk to a health care provider who will be able to answer any questions and discuss personalized options as it relates to your unique situation.

Karen E. Knudsen, Ph.D., enterprise director at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health, oversees cancer care and cancer research at all SKCC sites in the Greater Philadelphia region. She writes occasionally on topics related to cancer.

Karen Knudsen, Ph.D.

Read more Opinion Cancer Philadelphia Internet Cancer Treatment Jefferson Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What should the Eagles do with Nelson Agholor now that they have signed DeSean Jackson?
031219NelsonAgholor

Transportation

Philly-to-Pittsburgh hyperloop gets funding for $2 million feasibility study
07212017_Hyperloop_2_concept.

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' first day of (sort of) free agency
031219DeSeanJackson

Discussions

TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics
microphone

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved