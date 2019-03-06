More Health:

March 06, 2019

Here's why cancer commonly spreads to the liver

Penn Medicine researchers identify source of chain reaction that makes organ vulnerable

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Cancer
Metastatic_Cancer_Liver Haymanj/Public Domain Via Wikipedia

A cross section of a human liver shows multiple paler metastatic nodules that orginated from pancreatic cancer.

When cancer spreads, it frequently ends up appearing in the liver thanks to a chain reaction that makes the organ particularly vulnerable to cancerous cells. 

The National Cancer Institute lists the organ as one of the main sites of metastasis for at least 13 different cancers, including those of the breast, colon and lung.

Researchers at Penn Medicine have identified the source of that chain reaction – a discovery that could in turn help limit cancer from spreading to the liver. Their findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The liver's chief functional cells, known as hepatocytes, kickstart the chain reaction, according to researchers at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania. 

In response to inflammation, the hepatocytes activate a protein that increases production of additional proteins that remodel the liver. That process produces a so-called "soil" that enables cancer cells to "seed" within the liver.

But researchers say this entire process can be prevented by using antibodies that block the inflammatory signal that prompts the hepatocytes to begin the chain reaction.

"The liver is an important sensor in the body," lead author Jae W. Lee said in a statement. "We show that hepatocytes sense inflammation and respond in a structured way that cancer uses to help it spread."

Researchers made their discovery by comparing mice with pancreatic cancer to healthy mice. Nearly all hepatocytes activated in the mice with cancer, but less than two percent did so in mice without tumors. They later found the same pattern when examining patients with pancreatic, colon and lung cancer.

The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health and other funding sources.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Cancer Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center Cancer Research Studies University of Pennsylvania Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Universities

Rider University dean resigns position over school’s Chick-fil-A controversy
103015_RiderU

Television

Twitter reacts to 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood finally jumping the fence
The Bachelor Colton Underwood

Sixers

Jimmy Butler's crunch-time heroics are essential to Sixers' playoff dreams
030519-JimmyButler-USAToday

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved