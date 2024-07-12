Canned cocktails could soon be sold in Pennsylvania grocery stores

Grocery stores in Pennsylvania might be stocking canned margaritas and mai tais in the coming months, as a bill expanding the sale of canned cocktails heads to the governor's desk.

The proposed law would permit grocery stores and other businesses to sell ready-to-drink cocktails. As defined by the legislation, this category of alcoholic products includes any premixed drink of 16 ounces or less made with distilled liquor, with an ABV of no more than 12.5%. Currently, only liquor stores operated by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can sell these drinks. But if the legislation becomes law, businesses could apply for a permit to carry the beverages.

Both chambers of the state legislature approved the bill, which now awaits the signature of Gov. Josh Shapiro (D). The governor's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Though the bill was sponsored by a dozen Republicans, it passed with bipartisan support — a rarity in the politically divided Pennsylvania legislature. In a memorandum introducing the legislation in 2023, state Sen. Mike Regan (R) said the proposed law would offer more "consumer choice" by "providing access to these products at all of the places consumers currently shop for alcoholic beverages — state stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, beer distributors, and even their favorite local bar."

State Rep. Dan Deasy (D) echoed this sentiment in a speech on the House floor last week, calling the bill "the next step in meeting consumer demand." A liquor trade association reported a 26.8% growth in sales of ready-to-drink cocktails in 2023.

While the bill's proponents have argued it won't harm PLCB sales, it would significantly increase competition for the state liquor board. The PLCB did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.