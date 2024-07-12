Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More News:

July 12, 2024

Canned cocktails could soon be sold in Pennsylvania grocery stores

A bill relaxing restrictions on the drinks passed both chambers of the state legislature. It awaits Gov. Josh Shapiro's signature.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Food & Drink
Canned cocktails PA Gado/Sipa USA

Ready-to-drink cocktails are only sold in Pennsylvania state liquor stores. But if a bill approved by the state legislature becomes law, grocery shops and other businesses could carry the canned drinks.

Grocery stores in Pennsylvania might be stocking canned margaritas and mai tais in the coming months, as a bill expanding the sale of canned cocktails heads to the governor's desk.

The proposed law would permit grocery stores and other businesses to sell ready-to-drink cocktails. As defined by the legislation, this category of alcoholic products includes any premixed drink of 16 ounces or less made with distilled liquor, with an ABV of no more than 12.5%. Currently, only liquor stores operated by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can sell these drinks. But if the legislation becomes law, businesses could apply for a permit to carry the beverages.

MORE: Stockton University to begin offering undergraduate degree in cannabis studies

Both chambers of the state legislature approved the bill, which now awaits the signature of Gov. Josh Shapiro (D). The governor's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Though the bill was sponsored by a dozen Republicans, it passed with bipartisan support — a rarity in the politically divided Pennsylvania legislature. In a memorandum introducing the legislation in 2023, state Sen. Mike Regan (R) said the proposed law would offer more "consumer choice" by "providing access to these products at all of the places consumers currently shop for alcoholic beverages — state stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, beer distributors, and even their favorite local bar." 

State Rep. Dan Deasy (D) echoed this sentiment in a speech on the House floor last week, calling the bill "the next step in meeting consumer demand." A liquor trade association reported a 26.8% growth in sales of ready-to-drink cocktails in 2023.

While the bill's proponents have argued it won't harm PLCB sales, it would significantly increase competition for the state liquor board. The PLCB did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Food & Drink Pennsylvania Cocktails Liquor Josh Shapiro Grocery Stores

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Crawford - Couple Water Skiiing

Here's why you should plan your next getaway in northwestern Pennsylvania
Limited - Beach in Cape May County

The Jersey Cape has a bustling lineup of events scheduled for July

Just In

Must Read

Government

No ruling yet on lawsuit to stop Philly's return-to-office policy
Philly office hearing

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Health News

Skin substitute developed at Temple could revolutionize wound care if it gets FDA approval
Temple skin substitute

Nature

Endangered Sumatran orangutan born at Philadelphia Zoo
Baby Orangutan Zoo

Phillies

Ranking the Phillies' current uniform options
Bryce Harper Grand Slam Phillies 2008

Weekend

Your weekend guide to things to do: Blobfest and ice cream
ice cream weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved