January 31, 2023

Cantina La Martina to host tamale making contest on Feb. 5

A portion of the proceeds will go toward Conwell Middle School in Kensington

By Tiffany Rivera
PhillyVoice Staff
la tamalada.jpeg Provided image/Cantina La Martina

Cantina La Martina's upcoming "Tamalada" marks the end of the holiday season. Guests can sample tamales from several vendors and watch a tamale-making contest at 3 p.m.

James Beard Award-nominated chef and owner of Cantina La Martina, Dionicio Jimenez, will host a tamale-making contest on Feb. 5 at Cantina La Martina.

The event is called, "La Tamalada," which means the gathering of tamale making. It's the first tamale-making event Cantina La Martina has ever hosted, and it kicks off at 11 a.m. The tamale contest will begin at 3 p.m.

Tamales are a traditional Mexican dish made of masa or dough, which is steamed in a corn husk or banana leaf. The dough is usually made from ground corn. Tamales can be filled with a variety of meats such as pork and chicken, or cheeses and vegetables can be used. The tamales are typically served with salsa.

The event will also host 10 local Latino street vendors who will sell their tamales. Admission is free, but guests may want to bring cash to sample the many tamales up for sale.

Other local chefs including Jennifer Zavala, the owner of Juana Tamale, and chef-turned-podcaster Eli Kulp will be in attendance to judge the tamale contest.

A portion of those sales will go toward Conwell Middle School's journalism club to purchase much-needed supplies including digital software and iPads.

Jimenez said the event is also based on La Candelaria, a Mexican celebration of the official closure to the holiday season. The holiday is typically celebrated on Feb. 2 in Mexico, which is exactly 40 days after the Christmas holiday.

"Our mission is to promote small Latino entrepreneurs in our community while celebrating La Candelaria," said Jimenez. "We decided to turn that event into a sizeable celebration, and we’re inviting the entire community to join us. We hope to see many new and familiar faces for our delicious Tamalada."

La Tamalada

Sunday, Feb. 5
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Cantina La Martina
2800 D St., Philadelphia, PA 19134

Tiffany Rivera
PhillyVoice Staff

tiffany@phillyvoice.com

