Celebrate Galentine's Day with pink prosecco at the Museum of Illusions

From Galentine's Day to Valentine's Day, February is all about celebrating love, in all of its romantic and platonic forms.

Galentine's Day, a holiday created by "Parks and Recreation" character Leslie Knope, celebrates friendship and sisterhood. The Museum of Illusions Philadelphia is hosting its own Galentine's Day party on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event — perfect for groups of gal pals or mothers, daughters and sisters — will feature immersive entertainment, the museum's 60 mind-bending illusions and photo opportunities. Each guest will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling pink prosecco or juice.

Tickets cost $24 for people over 13, and $19 for children ages 5 to 12.



Those looking for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day date can purchase a limited-time Two-for-One Valentine’s Day Special on all tickets for February 14, 2023.

Monday, Feb. 135 p.m. to 8 p.m. | $24Museum of Illusions Philadelphia401 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106