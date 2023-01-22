More Events:

January 22, 2023

Celebrate Galentine's Day with pink prosecco at the Museum of Illusions

The event on Monday, Feb. 13, will feature photo opportunities and immersive entertainment

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday parties
museum of illusions galentines day Provided Image/Philly PR Girl

The Museum of Illusions Philadelphia is hosting a Galentine's Day party on Monday, Feb. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature pink prosecco, immersive entertainment and photo opportunities.

From Galentine's Day to Valentine's Day, February is all about celebrating love, in all of its romantic and platonic forms.

Galentine's Day, a holiday created by "Parks and Recreation" character Leslie Knope, celebrates friendship and sisterhood. The Museum of Illusions Philadelphia is hosting its own Galentine's Day party on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event — perfect for groups of gal pals or mothers, daughters and sisters  will feature immersive entertainment, the museum's 60 mind-bending illusions and photo opportunities. Each guest will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling pink prosecco or juice. 

Tickets cost $24 for people over 13, and $19 for children ages 5 to 12.

Those looking for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day date can purchase a limited-time Two-for-One Valentine’s Day Special on all tickets for February 14, 2023. 

Galentine's Day

Monday, Feb. 13
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | $24
Museum of Illusions Philadelphia
401 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday parties Philadelphia Valentine's Day Museum

Videos

Featured

Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Marijuana

As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Marijuana Legalization

Sponsored

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

Health Stories

Eagles star Lane Johnson is learning how to block his biggest opponent, anxiety, and helping others confront it, too
Lane Johnson Mental Health Eagles

Eagles

NFL divisional round picks
012023JalenHurts

TV

'Bel-Air' Season 2 trailer reveals return of 'Fresh Prince' cast member, dives into Banks family drama
Bel Air Season 2 Trailer

Entertainment

Here are some options for where to watch the Eagles begin their playoff run on Saturday
Eagles Playoffs Xfinity Live

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved