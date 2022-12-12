More News:

December 12, 2022

Sailboat headed from Cape May to Florida goes missing with 2 people onboard, Coast Guard says

The vessel, named 'Atrevida II,' was last seen leaving Oregon Inlet, North Carolina on Dec. 3

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 30-foot-sailboat that went missing while traveling from Cape May to Florida with two men aboard. 

The sailboat, named "Atrevida II," was last seen Friday, Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina with a final destination planned for Jupiter, Florida. The Coast Guard did not say when the sailboat left Cape May.

The men aboard the sailboat are Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, the Coast Guard said. 

The boat may have made a stop in Morehead City, North Carolina, but that has not been confirmed, officials said.

#Update: Images of the Atrevida II, Kevin Hyde, and Joe DiTommasso attached. The #USCG continues efforts to locate this...

Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command on Monday, December 12, 2022

The Catalina sailboat has a bluish-purple hull, white superstructure and white sails, with "Cape May" painted on the stern. The license number is NJ 7033HN.

Anyone with information about the missing boat is asked to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at (757) 398-6700.

