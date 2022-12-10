Husband of missing Bucks County woman taken into custody as two month search continues

The husband of a missing Sellersville woman was taken into custody this week.

Stephen Capaldi, the husband of Elizabeth Capaldi, the Bucks County woman who was last seen on Oct. 10, was in police custody Thursday for questioning. However, he was not arrested, according to 6ABC. There are no charges at this time.

Stephen reportedly led police on a 40-mile ride from the family's home to a wooded area near the Philadelphia airport. Body parts were reportedly found near the area, although it is unknown whether the remains belong to Elizabeth.

On Friday, investigators searched the premise of the Capaldi home. Police believe Stephen was the last person to see his wife.

The home at the intersection of East Church and High streets was marked off with police tape. In addition, a white vehicle was impounded from the back of the home.

On Oct. 26, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub revealed an investigation was underway for Elizabeth as a missing person in a press conference.

Elizabeth, 55 years old, was reported missing by her daughter on Oct. 12 after losing contact with her. She is described as 5 feet six inches with brown and grey hair and hazel eyes. The woman was also characterized as someone who did not veer too far away from her home or neighborhood unless she was with her family or running errands.

Her wallet was missing, although her cell phone and keys were left behind, according to law enforcement, who described that as unusual.

"We continue to hold out hope that we can find Beth Capaldi and reunite her with her family, but we are not ruling anything out at this time,” Weintraub said in October. "Please help us if you can. We really can use it."

Anyone with information related to the investigation of Elizabeth's disappearance should contact Bucks County Detectives at (215) 348-6354 or the Perkasie Borough Police Department at (215) 257-6876. You can also send tips via email to buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.



