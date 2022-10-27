More News:

October 27, 2022

Bucks County authorities searching for missing Sellersville woman

Elizabeth Capaldi, 55, disappeared after she was last seen by a family member on Oct. 10

By Michael Tanenbaum
Elizabeth Capadli, 55, of Sellersville, Pennsylvania was reported missing by her family after she was last seen on Oct. 10. Bucks County officials are seeking help from the public to locate her.

Investigators in Bucks County are searching for a missing Sellersville woman who disappeared earlier this month, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, was last seen at her home on Oct. 10 and was reported missing by a family member two days later. Capaldi lives with her husband at their home near the intersection of High and East Church streets, authorities said. 

When Perkasie police began their investigation, they found that a few of Capaldi's personal belongings were still at the home, including her cell phone, keys and car. Her wallet was missing.

Capaldi is described as 5 feet six inches with brown and grey hair and hazel eyes. She was not known to travel outside of the area alone and mainly stayed in or around the house, unless running errands or with family members, police said.

“We continue to hold out hope that we can find Beth Capaldi and reunite her with her family, but we are not ruling anything out at this time,” Weintraub said. “Please help us if you can. We really can use it.”

Anyone with information about Capaldi is asked to call Bucks County Detectives at (215) 348-6354 or the Perkasie Borough Police Department at (215) 257-6876. Tips can be submitted via email to buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.

