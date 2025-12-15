Land Rover smashes through front door of Starbucks in Wynnewood

A car crashed through the front door of a Starbucks in Wynnewood on Monday morning, police said.

Lower Merion law enforcement, who responded around 7 a.m., said a Land Rover smashed into the entrance of the coffee chain's location at 31 E. Wynnewood Road, near the Wynnewood Regional Rail station. The driver and employees inside the building were unharmed.

Police have attributed the collision to operator error and have not found any criminal circumstances at this time.

The vehicle has been removed from the store, and Starbucks will now handle repairs, police said. The company's corporate office did not immediately clarify how long it would take to fix or how much the work would cost.

