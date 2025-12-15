More News:

December 15, 2025

Land Rover smashes through front door of Starbucks in Wynnewood

The driver and staff inside the coffee shop were unharmed.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Car Crashes
Starbucks Montco car crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A car crashed into the front entrance of the Starbucks on 31 E. Wynnewood Road on Monday morning, police said.

A car crashed through the front door of a Starbucks in Wynnewood on Monday morning, police said.

Lower Merion law enforcement, who responded around 7 a.m., said a Land Rover smashed into the entrance of the coffee chain's location at 31 E. Wynnewood Road, near the Wynnewood Regional Rail station. The driver and employees inside the building were unharmed.

MORE: SEPTA's upgraded Wissahickon Transit Center opens in Northwest Philly

Police have attributed the collision to operator error and have not found any criminal circumstances at this time.


The vehicle has been removed from the store, and Starbucks will now handle repairs, police said. The company's corporate office did not immediately clarify how long it would take to fix or how much the work would cost.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Car Crashes Wynnewood Starbucks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the holidays
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Government

Could 'registry of historic eateries' help N.J. diners?

saving NJ diners

Sponsored

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Prevention

Why do people get headaches and migraines? A neurologist explains the science of head pain and how to treat it

Headache Causes

Books

Still shopping for holiday gifts? Here are 14 books with Philly ties

Book gift guide

Holidays

Electrical Spectacle lights up Franklin Square through year’s end

Electrical Spectacle in Franklin Square

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved