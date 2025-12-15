SEPTA's upgraded Wissahickon Transit Center opens in Northwest Philly

SEPTA opened its ravamped Wissahickon Transit Center in Manayunk on Sunday after more than two years of construction work.

The new $50 million facility, which serves 11 bus routes at Ridge Avenue and Kelly Drive, is more than six times bigger than the former facility and includes upgraded lighting, signs, security cameras, benches, bike racks and sheltered waiting areas. It also is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with separate boarding spaces for people with disabilities.

The Wissahickon Transit Center is among the busiest in SEPTA's system, with 5,000 riders passing through on weekdays. That's makes it one of SEPTA's busiest stations outside Center City.

The project also included widening Ridge Avenue to make space for a bus-only, left-turn lane. The new lane did not impact the four other lanes on Ridge Avenue.

The former transit center remained in operation during construction. SEPTA said the upgrades will help riders making connections, improve the waiting experience for riders and add amenities for bus drivers.