Philly shop selling stationary set to benefit Breonna Taylor's memorial fund

June 09, 2020
Chick Invitations in Philadelphia has created a stationary set with all proceeds going to Breonna Taylor's memorial fund, which is managed by her family.
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse, was shot eight times and killed in her own home by Louisville police officers in March. On June 5, Taylor would have celebrated another birthday.
"She was a courageous, brave, hard working and selflessly devoted woman. Qualities we, at Chick, strive to embody every single day. And while we know nothing of her struggle, we are inspired by her legacy," Chick posted on Instagram.
Chick also said they were inspired by a customer who reached out to them to create the stationary.
The set of cards – each blank inside – is $25 and available for purchase online.
View this post on Instagram
We, like many people out there, have been searching for the right words to say. For days, we watched, read, listened and wondered how we could possibly do anything to help. Thank you @mf_greatest for showing us that it's not just about the words you say, but the actions you take. Your words have inspired this project and have inspired us to learn more about a name that until last week, we didn't know much about. Today would be Breonna Taylor’s 27th Birthday. Breonna was an EMT who dreamed of spending her life in health care. She worked at not one, but two hospitals. She loved her family beyond anything else and was on a mission to become a nurse, buy a house and start a family. Breonna’s life was taken from her 2 months ago, when police forced their way into her apartment using a no-knock order and shot her eight times. Police were searching for a suspect who was already in custody, while Breonna had no involvement in the investigation. The officers responsible for her murder have still not been arrested. She was a courageous, brave, hard-working and selflessly devoted woman. Qualities we, at Chick, strive to embody every single day. And while we know nothing of her struggle, we are inspired by her legacy. In Breonna’s honor, we have decided to use our particular skills to design this set of cards with messages that we have found inspirational during our research. Card interior is blank for you to send your own inspirational message to a friend or loved one that might need to hear these words. We will be donating 100% of the proceeds to Breonna Taylor's memorial fund. Please see the link in our bio to place your orders. All card sets are available for free shipping or curbside pickup. #justiceforbre #westandtogether #blacklivesmatter #sayhername #birthdayforbreonna #justiceforbreonnataylor
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.