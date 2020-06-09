Philly shop selling stationary set to benefit Breonna Taylor's memorial fund

Chick Invitations in Philadelphia has created a stationary set with all proceeds going to Breonna Taylor's memorial fund, which is managed by her family.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse, was shot eight times and killed in her own home by Louisville police officers in March. On June 5, Taylor would have celebrated another birthday.

"She was a courageous, brave, hard working and selflessly devoted woman. Qualities we, at Chick, strive to embody every single day. And while we know nothing of her struggle, we are inspired by her legacy," Chick posted on Instagram.

Chick also said they were inspired by a customer who reached out to them to create the stationary.



The set of cards – each blank inside – is $25 and available for purchase online.



