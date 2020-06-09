More Events:

June 09, 2020

Philly shop selling stationary set to benefit Breonna Taylor's memorial fund

The set of cards is $25 and can be purchased online

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fundraising Gifts
Chick Invitations stationary set Chick Invitations/Instagram

Chick Invitations in Philadelphia is selling a set of cards for $25 with 100% of proceeds going to Breonna Taylor's memorial fund.

Chick Invitations in Philadelphia has created a stationary set with all proceeds going to Breonna Taylor's memorial fund, which is managed by her family.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse, was shot eight times and killed in her own home by Louisville police officers in March. On June 5, Taylor would have celebrated another birthday.

RELATED: Oyster House matching donations to LGBTQ+ organization The Attic | MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day

"She was a courageous, brave, hard working and selflessly devoted woman. Qualities we, at Chick, strive to embody every single day. And while we know nothing of her struggle, we are inspired by her legacy," Chick posted on Instagram.

Chick also said they were inspired by a customer who reached out to them to create the stationary. 

The set of cards – each blank inside – is $25 and available for purchase online.

View this post on Instagram

We, like many people out there, have been searching for the right words to say. For days, we watched, read, listened and wondered how we could possibly do anything to help. Thank you @mf_greatest for showing us that it's not just about the words you say, but the actions you take. Your words have inspired this project and have inspired us to learn more about a name that until last week, we didn't know much about. Today would be Breonna Taylor’s 27th Birthday. Breonna was an EMT who dreamed of spending her life in health care. She worked at not one, but two hospitals. She loved her family beyond anything else and was on a mission to become a nurse, buy a house and start a family. Breonna’s life was taken from her 2 months ago, when police forced their way into her apartment using a no-knock order and shot her eight times. Police were searching for a suspect who was already in custody, while Breonna had no involvement in the investigation. The officers responsible for her murder have still not been arrested. She was a courageous, brave, hard-working and selflessly devoted woman. Qualities we, at Chick, strive to embody every single day. And while we know nothing of her struggle, we are inspired by her legacy. In Breonna’s honor, we have decided to use our particular skills to design this set of cards with messages that we have found inspirational during our research. Card interior is blank for you to send your own inspirational message to a friend or loved one that might need to hear these words. We will be donating 100% of the proceeds to Breonna Taylor's memorial fund. Please see the link in our bio to place your orders. All card sets are available for free shipping or curbside pickup. #justiceforbre #westandtogether #blacklivesmatter #sayhername #birthdayforbreonna #justiceforbreonnataylor

A post shared by CHICK by Chick Invitations (@chickinvitations) on


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fundraising Gifts Philadelphia Shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: John Hightower
060420JohnHightower

Police

Philadelphia pledges major police reform, eliminates department's proposed budget increase
Philly council defund police

Health News

Rubber bullets used by police on protesters can kill, blind or maim for life
Police Rubber Bullets

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Food & Drink

Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly
Tasties restaurant

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved