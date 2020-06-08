More Events:

June 08, 2020

Oyster House matching donations to LGBTQ+ organization The Attic

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Oyster House is matching donations to The Attic this week in honor of Pride Month. The Attic provides local LGBTQ+ youth with counseling and support.

Looking for a way to honor Pride Month while festivals and large gatherings aren't happening due to the coronavirus pandemic? One option is to make a donation to a worthy cause.

Popular Center City seafood restaurant Oyster House is matching dollar-for-dollar contributions this week to The Attic, a center serving LGBTQ+ youth in Philadelphia by offering community, counseling and mentoring.

Donations can be made online here.

Oyster House also announced the restaurant will be a drop off spot this week for donated goods that are on The Attic's list of immediate needs. Those include toiletries, feminine hygiene products, masks and canned foods.

Donations can be dropped off at the restaurant during its hours of operation – 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Oyster House is located at 1516 Sansom St.

Pride Month takes place every June. The timing coincides with the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in Greenwich Village, New York City.

