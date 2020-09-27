Carson Wentz has gone from potential superstar to game-manager

In any other sport, three bad games in a row would be a blip. An aberration. Nothing to be worried about.

But in the NFL, three games makes up nearly 20 percent of an entire season. And seeing as though only six NFL teams have ever made the playoffs after an 0-3 start, the Eagles and their fans are rightfully hanging on every single throw, sack and incompletion thrown by the face of their franchise Carson Wentz.

The Eagles, of course, avoided the 0-3 blemish, but being 0-2-1 is pretty close to being just as bad.

"I don't think I've ever been a part of a tie," Wentz said postgame. "It's kind of an awkward way to end the game."

From a viable MVP candidate (he started the season with the sixth best chance to win NFL MVP, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds — which have obviously plummeted since) and borderline first-tier quarterback over his first four seasons, Wentz has transformed into just a run-of-the-mill, turnover-prone signal caller who sometimes makes a flashy play.

We've seen a bevy of "game manager" quarterbacks succeed in the NFL, but that's not what the Eagles signed up for, or what they want to pay $128 million. And one might argue, that's no longer good enough to win Super Bowls in a league that boasts Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and other stars leading contending clubs.

Wentz, in Year 5, probably is who he is. A quarterback with a lot of skill and talent, but who is simply unable to reach his full potential for whatever reason — be it injury-related, mental or physical.

Season QB Rate TD/INT 2016 79.3 16/14 2017 101.9 33/7 2018 102.2 21/7 2019 93.1 27/7 2020 64.4 3/5





It's hard to deny the troubling trend above. How many similar games will it take before he runs out of slack, with Jalen Hurts (and, if things are bad enough, perhaps the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes) threatening to take his job?

(It's worth mentioning that while Wentz and Co. were unable to manufacture any points and forced to settle for a mundane tie, Nick Foles took over in Chicago and led the Bears to an epic comeback victory).

In Sunday's tie against the Bengals, Wentz gave a few reasons for optimism, but almost all of them were neutralized by some kind of setback.

Wentz was most notably impressive on the ground, where he ran for his most yards in a game since his 2017 injury (65). His most beneficial decision of the game was to keep it himself, late in the fourth quarter needing a touchdown to tie. With under 30 seconds to play, Wentz called his own number after seeing no receivers open from the 7-yard line. He dove into the end zone to force overtime.

"He battled, he was tough," head coach Doug Pederson said. "He had some tough runs. He had the scramble for the touchdown and played physical, and that was one of the things we took away from that."

Wentz' running success on Sunday also included this memorable escape: