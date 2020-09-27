More Sports:

September 27, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 3: Eagles vs. Bengals

By Jimmy Kempski
Jim_Schwartz_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Jim Schwartz sets a reminder on his tablet to not have a bad game plan Week 3.

Through the first two weeks of the 2020 regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles have played like one of the worst teams in the NFL. Should they lose Week 3 to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, the Birds risk having their fan base transition from anger to apathy. 

As always, the Eagles have more than their share of injuries, as they'll be without three starting offensive lineman, a starting wide receiver, and maybe their best player on defense (Update: Fletcher Cox is active). The Bengals, meanwhile, could be without both starting defensive tackles, but are otherwise very healthy. You can find the full Week 3 Eagles-Bengals injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the expectation here is that the Eagles will lean heavily on their rushing attack, given (a) Carson Wentz's struggles, and (b) the Bengals' horrendous run defense. A potential dicey matchup for the Eagles is their ability to cover the Bengals' big wide receivers with their shrimpy corners.

Betting lines opened with the Eagles as 6.5-point favorites, but that spread has moved to as low as 4 points in some places, according to TheLines.comHere are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 3 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

