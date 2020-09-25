As always, the Philadelphia Eagles are far more banged-up than their opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, who won't come into Philly completely injury-free, but are relatively healthy. The Eagles, who are currently 4.5-point favorites according to TheLines.com's consensus odds , lost Isaac Seumalo, Jalen Reagor, and possibly Fletcher Cox since last week.

Here is the Eagles-Bengals injury report, with analysis.

Out

• WR Alshon Jeffery (foot): Jeffery practiced for the first time this year on Thursday, in a limited capacity.

• WR Jalen Reagor (thumb): Reagor tore the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in his thumb. We covered his potential timeline for return in greater detail here. Doug Pederson said that the offense will have to rely more on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in Reagor's absence. 🎉



• S Rudy Ford (groin): Special teamer only.



Questionable

• DT Fletcher Cox (oblique): Cox got injured during the Rams game, but continued to play. Cox has yet to make a big impact so far this season. He has 6 tackles, one for loss.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• LG Isaac Seumalo (short-term IR): With Seumalo now out "for the foreseeable future," per Doug Pederson, the Eagles are without three starting offensive linemen.



• S Will Parks (short-term IR): Parks' injury is a significant one, in terms of how it will affect the defense. He is the Eagles' third safety, but he was poised to play a much bigger role than that in 2020. Throughout training camp, Parks was sharing time with Nickell Robey-Coleman in a nickel role. Robey-Coleman was the regular nickel, with Parks serving as the "big nickel." Parks was also getting looks as a dime linebacker. The bet here is that whenever he returns to the lineup, he will take substantial snaps away from the struggling Robey-Coleman.

• DE Vinny Curry (short-term IR): In Week 1, Curry started, and had 3 tackles and a half sack on 22 snaps. He had to be helped to the locker room after reportedly injuring his hamstring. He should be out a while.



• CB Craig James (short-term IR): James is probably the Eagles' best special teams player.

• WR Quez Watkins (short-term IR): Watkins was unlikely to play, even if healthy.

• RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Brooks is in the conversation for 'best RG in the NFL," so obviously, losing him, likely for the entire season, hurts.



• DE Daeshon Hall (PUP): Hall tore an ACL on the final play of the 2019 regular season, because Pat Shurmur was calling timeouts to preserve every last minute of his NFL head coaching career.



• LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Dillard struggled mightily as a rookie, and he came into camp as a clear player of interest, as he was poised to start at LT this season. He was up and down in camp, with the "down" moments being very alarming. Dillard injured his biceps, and is done for the season.

• TE Josh Perkins (season-ending IR): The Eagles' third tight end was Perkins, then it was maybe going to be Noah Togiai, and now they're back to Richard Rodgers.

We'll update this with the Bengals' injuries when they are made available, but there will only likely be three players on their injury report. They have some concerns on the interior of their defensive line, with DTs Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels not having practiced yet this week, but they're otherwise healthy.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• CB Trae Waynes (IR): During the offseason, the Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal worth $42 million. Third-year CB Darius Phillips has filled in for Waynes the first two weeks. We covered Phillips in our five matchups to watch.

• TE C.J. Uzomah (IR): Uzomah was productive the first two weeks of the season, catching 8 passes for 87 yards and a TD before he tore an ACL against the Browns.

• OL Xavier Su'a-Filo (IR): You may remember Su'a-Filo from his days in Dallas. JAG offensive lineman.

