Eagles-Bengals Week 3 inactives, with analysis

As always, the Philadelphia Eagles have more than their share of injuries, as they'll be without three starting offensive lineman. The Bengals, meanwhile, are banged up along the interior of their defensive line, but are otherwise very healthy.

Here are the Eagles' and Bengals' Week 3 inactives, with analysis:

• WR Alshon Jeffery: Jeffery practiced for the first time this year on Thursday, in a limited capacity.

• WR Jalen Reagor: Reagor tore the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in his thumb. We covered his potential timeline for return in greater detail here. Doug Pederson said that the offense will have to rely more on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in Reagor's absence. 🎉



The Eagles did elevate Deontay Burnett from the practice squad for this game, and he'll be active.

• S Rudy Ford: Special teamer only.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: To be determined if the Eagles incorporate some sort of Jalen Hurts package this Sunday, like they kinda did (but not really) Week 2.



• DE Casey Toohill: I guess Toohill and Genard Avery are taking turns being up?.

• RB Jason Huntley: Huntley was active Week 1, and got one carry. He was down Week 2.

• OG Jamon Brown: The Eagles signed Brown off of the Bears' Practice squad last week. He's evidently not ready to go.



Available

• DT Fletcher Cox: Cox was questionable with an oblique injury suffered during the Eagles' loss to the Rams.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• LG Isaac Seumalo (short-term IR): With Seumalo now out "for the foreseeable future," per Doug Pederson, the Eagles are without three starting offensive linemen.

• S Will Parks (short-term IR): Parks' injury is a significant one, in terms of how it will affect the defense. He is the Eagles' third safety, but he was poised to play a much bigger role than that in 2020. Throughout training camp, Parks was sharing time with Nickell Robey-Coleman in a nickel role. Robey-Coleman was the regular nickel, with Parks serving as the "big nickel." Parks was also getting looks as a dime linebacker. The bet here is that whenever he returns to the lineup, he will take substantial snaps away from the struggling Robey-Coleman.

• DE Vinny Curry (short-term IR): In Week 1, Curry started, and had 3 tackles and a half sack on 22 snaps. He had to be helped to the locker room after reportedly injuring his hamstring. He should be out a while.



• CB Craig James (short-term IR): James is probably the Eagles' best special teams player.

• WR Quez Watkins (short-term IR): Watkins was unlikely to play, even if healthy.

• RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Brooks is in the conversation for 'best RG in the NFL," so obviously, losing him, likely for the entire season, hurts.



• DE Daeshon Hall (PUP): Hall tore an ACL on the final play of the 2019 regular season, because Pat Shurmur was calling timeouts to preserve every last minute of his NFL head coaching career.



• LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Dillard struggled mightily as a rookie, and he came into camp as a clear player of interest, as he was poised to start at LT this season. He was up and down in camp, with the "down" moments being very alarming. Dillard injured his biceps, and is done for the season.

• TE Josh Perkins (season-ending IR): The Eagles' third tight end was Perkins, then it was maybe going to be Noah Togiai, and now they're back to Richard Rodgers.

• DT Geno Atkins: Eight Pro Bowls, two-time first-team All-Pro, one-time second-team All-Pro, 75.5 career sacks, but he's now 32. Atkins was ruled out on Friday.

We'll update with the rest of the Bengals' inactives when they are made available.

Update: Here they are:

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• CB Trae Waynes (IR): During the offseason, the Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year deal worth $42 million. Third-year CB Darius Phillips has filled in for Waynes the first two weeks. We covered Phillips in our five matchups to watch.

• TE C.J. Uzomah (IR): Uzomah was productive the first two weeks of the season, catching 8 passes for 87 yards and a TD before he tore an ACL against the Browns.

• OL Xavier Su'a-Filo (IR): You may remember Su'a-Filo from his days in Dallas. JAG offensive lineman.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader