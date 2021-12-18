Carson Wentz reaches snap count projection; Eagles in great shape for first-round pick from Colts

As you're aware, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a second-round pick that could become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or he plays 70 percent of the Colts' snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs.

On Saturday night against the New England Patriots, Wentz reached a snap count projection that makes his 75 percent snap count participation requirement highly likely.

Through the Colts' first 13 games, Wentz played 854 of a possible 876 of the Colts' offensive snaps, or 97.5 percent. The Colts averaged 67.4 snaps per game during that span, and were on pace to play 1,146 offensive snaps this season. That means that Wentz needed to play around 859 snaps to reach the projected 75 percent threshold (1146 * 0.75 = 859.) Got it? Cool.

As such, heading into the Colts' Week 15 matchup against the Pats, Wentz was five snaps shy of that projected snap total, which again, is only an estimate. In the first half, Wentz played all 27 of the Colts' offensive snaps.

If Wentz doesn't play another snap the rest of the season, the Colts would have to average over 74.5 offensive snaps per game (including this game against the Pats) for Wentz not to hit his 75 percent benchmark. They played 76 snaps Week 1 and 80 snaps Week 8, but have otherwise consistently played more in the range of 60-70 snaps per game, as shown here:

Game Snaps played Possible snaps % of snaps played 1 ( Loss ) 76 76 100.0% 2 ( Loss ) 62 67 92.5% 3 ( Loss ) 61 61 100.0% 4 ( Win ) 71 71 100.0% 5 ( Loss ) 69 69 100.0% 6 ( Win ) 48 48 100.0% 7 ( Win ) 68 68 100.0% 8 ( Loss ) 80 80 100.0% 9 ( Win ) 62 62 100.0% 10 ( Win ) 64 64 100.0% 11 ( Win ) 62 69 89.9% 12 ( Loss ) 69 69 100.0% 13 ( Win ) 62 72 86.1% 14 15 16 17 TOTAL (7-6) 854 876 97.5%



It's probably pretty safe for Howie Roseman to go ahead and pop the champagne.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader