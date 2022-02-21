Carson Wentz rumors appear to be running rampant for yet another offseason

If you clicked to read this article, don't shout at us for writing about Carson Wentz, again.

Yes, we know, he used to be the Eagles franchise quarterback but after a trade that still seems shocking almost exactly one season ago, he's another team's problem. But that doesn't make his current situation any less fascinating to the fanbase that once supported him with all their hearts and souls.

After Wentz put together what seemed like a reasonably productive season on paper for a Colts team with the NFL's best running back and a very good defense, losses in two potential playoff clinchers to end the season — including one against the terrible Jaguars — have Wentz on the hot seat again.

It appears that some of the issues that Wentz was accused of, or that sources went to the media to lament about, didn't vanish when he took over the Colts' offense.

the year surely impacted his play on the field — which was lacking during key moments.

MORE ON THE EAGLES

John McMullen: Eagles have to be honest at wide receiver position



Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0



What they're saying: Jalen Hurts is the guy, a rookie QB is not; the most improved Eagle and more

A combination of issues on and off the field once again have Wentz the subject of trade rumors — or of rumors that he'll simply be cut with yet another team taking on a gargantuan cap hit exceeding $20 million. The question has to be asked though — why would anyone want Wentz on their team with all the evidence available that he's just not fit to be a starting quarterback in the NFL anymore? With the offseason a bit slow right now, Fansided's Colts blog ran with a rumor based on a report from a twitter account with just 9,000 followers that a trade market is developing for Wentz. The Sports Illustrated-supported site went on to list the Panthers, Broncos, Saints, Steelers, Buccaneers and Commanders as potential trade partners for Wentz, who must be moved or cut before his $15 million base salary for 2022 becomes guaranteed. Those teams do indeed need quarterbacks. The thinking likely is that after the top tier candidates are off the board, Wentz might become an appealing backup plan. However, it seems like a stretch to believe that a team would offer anything of interest for Wentz. The Colts don't have a ton of other options, and that might be the biggest reason (in addition to the money) that he isn't moved. It seems like the most likely scenario is this one, laid out by the Boston Globe's Ben Volin: ▪ Carson Wentz, Colts: The Colts would like to move on after Wentz had a subpar season and the Colts missed the playoffs in embarrassing fashion. But the Colts’ investment in Wentz could be a roadblock. No team is going to trade for his contract, which has a $22 million base salary ($15 million fully guaranteed), plus a $5 million roster bonus due in mid-March, plus another $1.3 million bonus due in Week 18 (for a total of $28.3 million). The Colts could pay the $5 million roster bonus, and pay some of the $15 million guaranteed salary, to facilitate a trade. But they also just gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz. It may make more sense to just pay Wentz for one more year and move on in 2023. [Boston Globe] This does have a practical impact on the Eagles, beyond just fans relishing in the fact that Howie Roseman hit a home run in his trade to Indy, netting Philadelphia a first and third round draft pick. The Birds are slated to face the Colts in Indianapolis next season. For a defense that has feasted on bad quarterbacks and was ripped to shreds by good ones, having Wentz on an opposing roster next season has to be an encouraging factor. As for Wentz himself, we'll see if he is able to stave off becoming a career backup for one more season. Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Leadership issues aside, Wentz's refusal to get vaccinated this past season no doubt factored into the Colts being decimated by COVID issues late in the year. His inability to practice fully after getting the virus himself late in