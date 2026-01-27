Center City restaurant week extends to Feb. 4 after winter storm causes closures and cancellations

Center City’s economic development organization said it's extending restaurant week through Wednesday, Feb. 4, after the weekend's winter storm caused “unexpected closures and cancellations."

The event, which was scheduled to run from Jan. 18-31, offers discounted prix fixe dinners at spots across the neighborhood.

All 122 restaurants that are participating in restaurant week were offered the extension, and Center City District said over 60 have already confirmed to prolong the specials.

Restaurant weeks are planned throughout the city to boost local businesses during slower, colder months. In January 2025, Center City’s restaurant week led to a 9% increase in service overall and a 19% increase between 4-10 p.m. at participating businesses compared with surrounding weeks, the CCD said.

Northern Liberties restaurant week started Monday and will last through Sunday, Feb. 8, and the 14th annual East Passyunk restaurant week will take place between Monday, Feb. 23, and Friday, March 6.

“Center City District Restaurant Week gives us the opportunity to step out on a cold winter night,” Giavana Suraci Pruiti, Director of Promotions and Activations, said in a statement. “It takes the monotony out of the workweek by making any night a special occasion.”