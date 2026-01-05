More Events:

Center City Restaurant Week brings $45 prix fixe dinners this month

The winter dining event runs Jan. 18–31 with multi-course menus at restaurants across Center City.

Philadelphia’s dining scene kicks off the new year with Center City District Restaurant Week, running from Sunday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 31. During the two-week promotion, dozens of Center City restaurants will offer limited-time menus at discounted prices.

Participating restaurants will serve three-course prix fixe dinners starting at $45 per person, with select locations offering a $60 premium option. Some restaurants will also offer two-course lunch menus for $20.

Notable participants include Amada, Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn’s, Buddakan, Double Knot, El Vez, Fork, Oyster House and others across Center City.

Reservations are recommended and can be made directly with participating restaurants. A full list of restaurants, menus and additional details is available at ccdrestaurantweek.com.

Center City Restaurant Week

Runs Jan. 18-31
Participating restaurants
Center City Philadelphia
Reservations recommended

