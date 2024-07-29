More Culture:

July 29, 2024

Moorlyn Square Theatre, Ocean City's century-old cinema, reopens on the boardwalk

The property across the Music Pier underwent renovations and has showings on four screens.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Moorlyn Square Theatre Moorlyn Square Theatre/Facebook

The Moorlyn Square Theatre is open on the Ocean City Boardwalk between Eighth and Ninth streets. The century-old cinema was renovated in recent years.

Movies are back on the Ocean City boardwalk with the reopening of the Moorlyn Square Theatre, a century-old cinema that underwent major renovations in recent years. 

The remodeled theater across the Ocean City Music Pier, between Eighth and Ninth streets, debuted the over the weekend with showings of summer blockbusters "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Twisters," "Despicable Me 4" and "Inside Out 2" across its four screens. Each room has a capacity of about 200 people.

MORESabrina Carpenter releases new cherry-scented perfume

The Ocean City landmark originally opened as Moore's Bowling Casino in 1905 before it transitioned into a 1,600-seat movie theater in 1922. The venue operated under various owners until it was purchased by the Frank Theatres chain in 1989. The building last showed movies in 2018 before it was shut down.

Two years ago, the property was purchased for $1.3 million by Town Square Entertainment after several other redevelopment proposals failed to move forward. Much of the work to rehabilitate the property involved fixing its leaky roof, CEO Clint Bunting told Shore Local Magazine last year.

“The city really wanted us to buy and reanimate the theater, which has been here since before World War I,” Bunting said. “We will add all kinds of new, beautiful decor and create a space for live performances, meetings and movies. We want to focus on quality over quantity.”

At the time the building was purchased, Town Square Entertainment shared several photos of the Moorlyn Theatre during its vaudeville years. In one photo, the theater is shown with a marquee for a reopening of the 1932 crime drama "Under-Cover Man" starring George Raft.

Town Square Entertainment operates five movie theaters in South Jersey. The company has venues in Stone Harbor, Ventnor City, Tilton Square in Northfield and the Cape Square Entertainment in Rio Grande with a bowling alley, restaurant, beer garden and arcade.

Michael Tanenbaum
