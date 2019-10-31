All charges dismissed against former NBC10 anchor Dray Clark

A Delaware County district court judge has dismissed all the charges against former NBC10 reporter Dray Clark, stemming from an alleged domestic assault last month.

Clark, 41, had been charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats, harassment and related offenses on Sept. 27. Police the investigation involved an incident with his girlfriend. The charges were dropped at Clark's preliminary hearing in Chester on Wednesday, according to court fillings obtained by NBC10.

Clark's girlfriend told NBC10 on Wednesday that she had declined to cooperate with investigators and, referred to the situation as a "circus."

Police were called to Clark's home in Chester on Sept. 26. According to police reports, Clark allegedly struck the woman several times and choked her. Then in a Facebook post on Sept. 27, Clark's former girlfriend accused the TV news reporter of being violent multiple times in the past.

The weekend prior to the Sept. 26 assault, Clark was arrested in Wilmington for assault for the same woman. That arrest was referred to in the criminal complaint filed by Chester police. The status of that case could be determined.

Clark was suspended by NBC10 after the charges were filed last month. He was then terminated from the local station following an internal investigation.

