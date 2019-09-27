More News:

September 27, 2019

NBC10 reporter Dray Clark charged in alleged domestic assault

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Domestic Violence
Dray Clark NBC10 Source/NBC10

NBC10 reporter and anchor Dray Clark is charged with assaulting a woman at his home in Chester on Sept. 26, 2019.

NBC10 reporter Dray Clark is facing multiple criminal charges in an alleged domestic assault, according to court documents and a story published by the Philadelphia news station.

Clark, 41, of Chester, was arrested Friday and charged with 16 crimes including multiple counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats, harassment, theft and disorderly conduct.

The incident allegedly stemmed from an argument between Clark and his girlfriend outside Clark's home on Thursday night, NBC10 reported. 

The criminal complaint from the Chester police, obtained by the TV station, alleges Clark struck the woman several times and choked her. The woman later entered his home because her son was there at the time. Clark allegedly became violent with her again, according to the complaint. 

In a Facebook post on Friday, Clark's girlfriend claims that the news reporter had assaulted her on five separate occasions beginning in February, culminating in the alleged assault at Clark's home. She referenced another Sept. 21 arrest in Wilmington for a similar assault, which Chester police also mentioned in their criminal complaint. The woman's identity is being withheld from this article, due to the nature of the allegations.

"Station management learned today that Dray Clark was arrested on both domestic violence related cases," NBC10 said in a statement. "We take these allegations very seriously. Effective immediately, Dray will be off the air pending the station’s investigation."

Clark is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16. He was arraigned Friday afternoon and bail was set at $20,000.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Domestic Violence Chester Crime NBC10 Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 34, Packers 27
092619-MilesSanders-USAToday

Government

Gov. Tom Wolf supports legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania
Tom Wolf marijuana legalization

Women's Health

Birth control delivery apps are generally safe and efficient, study finds
Birth Control Pills Delivery Services

Phillies

Phillies stay or go: Should Gabe Kapler, Rhys Hoskins, anyone from pitching staff return in 2020?
Gabe_Kapler_Cesar_Hernandez_Phillies092419_USAT

Awards

Penn professor among 26 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners
Penn Emily Wilson genius grant

Weekend

Roundup of things to do the first weekend of fall in Philadelphia
Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved