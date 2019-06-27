'Charlie's Angels' first trailer starring Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks is finally here

Columbia Pictures has released the first trailer for the "Charlie's Angels" reboot and it's as fabulous as anyone would expect to see from this franchise.

Nearly 20 years after Drew Barrymore, Lucy Lui, and Cameron Diaz graced us with their reimagining of the popular 1970s show, we're getting a whole new interpretation written and directed by Elizabeth Banks. (The previous "Charlie's Angels" also was a a Columbia Pictures film. Barrymore produced the film in partnership with her production company, Flower Films.)

The new movie is a continuation of the 1970s story, where we see, not just one Bosley, played by Elizabeth Banks, but multiple Bosleys, including Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou. In the new film, "Bosley" has become less of a person and more of a "rank."

"Charlie's Angels" stars Kristen Stewart ("Twilight"), Naomi Scott ("Aladdin"), and newcomer Ella Balinska. It follows three Angels who work for an unidentified Charlie Townsend (per Charlie's Angels tradition.) Truly the trailer has everything you could ever want from "Charlie's Angels" film — from wigs to new outfits, and even explosive mints (yikes), deception (naturally), and more explosions (more of this, please).

While the new film may not see a Destiny's Child reunion for another "Independent Women" rehashing, it features new music by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey.

The film hitS theaters on Nov. 12. Until then, you can watch the trailer below.





