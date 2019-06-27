More Events:

June 27, 2019

This weekend includes ice cream, fireworks, outdoor movies and more

Roundup of things to do this weekend, June 28-30

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Bassetts Ice Cream Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Bassetts Ice Cream at Reading Terminal Market.

Hard to believe but it's the last weekend of June.

End the month by doing something fun, like watching an outdoor movie, or eating way too much ice cream at Reading Terminal Market.

There's also fireworks, a free ballet performance, a new art exhibit and a beer festival.

Check out our picks for things to do June 28-30 in the roundup below.

Movie lineup for Cinema in the Cemetery series announced

This weekend, Laurel Hill Cemetery and the Philadelphia Film Society's Cinema in the Cemetery series returns. On Friday night, catch a screening of the 1974 movie "Young Frankenstein."

BONUS: Find all the free outdoor movie screenings happening in Philly with this roundup.

Reading Terminal Market hosting The Philly Ice Cream Scoop

Saturday, head to Reading Terminal Market to fill up on ice cream specials from market merchants, as well as local vendors like Franklin Fountain and Weckerly's Ice Cream.

Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational returning for fifth year

If you're going to be at the Shore this weekend, make plans to stop by Kix McNutley's where there will be a three-day food truck fest. Enjoy barbecue, seafood, ice cream and more on your walk back from the beach.

Watch BalletX perform excerpt from "The Little Prince" on Free Library rooftop

Friday, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., watch a performance by BalletX on the roof of the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch. 

The first 100 attendees will receive a free edition of Antoine Saint-Exupéry's book "The Little Prince."

Watch fireworks at the Delaware River waterfront ahead of Fourth of July

Get into the Fourth of July spirit a little early. Saturday night there will be a fireworks show after a free concert at Penn's Landing. The event is part of Wawa Welcome America, a multi-day Fourth of July festival.

Yards throwing big party celebrating Pynk, called "the rosé of beer"

The Pynk Affair at Yards Brewing Co. on Sunday will include music, aerial performers, Federal Donuts and a parking lot beer garden. Tickets for the party include all you can drink.

Largest LGBTQ+ art exhibit in Philadelphia remembers Stonewall riots

"Stonewall @ 50" will open on Friday. An opening reception with live performances will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

The art exhibit includes 110 artworks, making it the largest LGBTQ+ exhibition in Philadelphia's history.

Trails on Tap is new traveling beer garden coming to Schuylkill River Trail

Just as Parks on Tap brings a pop-up beer garden to different parks through the summer, Trails on Taps will bring beer to scenic stops along the Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County.

Find Trails on Tap at Pottstown's Riverfront Park this weekend.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Roundup Philadelphia Reading Terminal Market Yards Brewing Company Food Trucks Balletx Festivals Laurel Hill Cemetery Free Library of Philadelphia Movies Beers Sea Isle City Ice Cream Fireworks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Health News

Hahnemann University Hospital to close later this year
Carroll - Hahnemann University Hospital

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Animals

New Jersey police looking for person who threw kittens from moving car
Kittens Thrown Car New Jersey

Food & Drink

Where to eat and drink in Philly this Fourth of July
Fourth of July drinks and food in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police update guidelines for officers' interactions with transgender and non-binary people
Philadelphia police transgender policy

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved