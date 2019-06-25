Watch fireworks at the Delaware River waterfront ahead of Fourth of July

Wawa Welcome America, a multi-day Fourth of July festival full of free events, is back from Saturday, June 29, through Thursday, July 4.

On Saturday evening, one of the festival highlights will take place. The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" will perform a free concert at Penn's Landing. Afterwards, there will be fireworks over the Delaware River waterfront, set to a spirited soundtrack.

The concert will start at 8 p.m., with the display lighting up the sky immediately following the performance.

Fireworks will both kick off and close out Wawa Welcome America. To end the festival, there will be a concert and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on the Fourth of July.

Saturday, June 29

8-10 p.m. | Free

Penn's Landing

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



