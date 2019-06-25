More Events:

June 25, 2019

Watch fireworks at the Delaware River waterfront ahead of Fourth of July

The free event is part of Wawa Welcome America

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Fireworks
Fourth of July fireworks Courtesy of/Visit Philadelphia™

U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Concert and Wawa Welcome America Waterfront Fireworks will take place Saturday, June 29.

Wawa Welcome America, a multi-day Fourth of July festival full of free events, is back from Saturday, June 29, through Thursday, July 4.

On Saturday evening, one of the festival highlights will take place. The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" will perform a free concert at Penn's Landing. Afterwards, there will be fireworks over the Delaware River waterfront, set to a spirited soundtrack.

RELATED: Museums in Philly offering free admission during Wawa Welcome America | Details on The Oval+ 2019, a pop-up park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The concert will start at 8 p.m., with the display lighting up the sky immediately following the performance.

Fireworks will both kick off and close out Wawa Welcome America. To end the festival, there will be a concert and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on the Fourth of July.

U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" Concert and Wawa Welcome America Waterfront Fireworks

Saturday, June 29
8-10 p.m. | Free
Penn's Landing
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106 

