More Sports:

September 03, 2021

Checking in on the Colts and Dolphins

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090221CarsonWentz Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Carson Wentz takes a break from practice to rub horse deworming paste on his neck.

Because the Philadelphia Eagles own the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick as well as a second-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts that can become a first-round pick, we'll check in periodically on what is going on with both teams. Good idea? Yes? No? Well, whatever, we're doing that.

090920ColtsLogo2020

Carson Wentz is back from the COVID list: In case you missed it, three Colts — Wentz, starting center Ryan Kelly, and starting WR Zach Pascal — went on the COVID list earlier this week after they was deemed "close contacts" with someone who contracted COVID. Vaccinated players are not required to go on the COVID list or miss any time if they are deemed close contacts, so all three players are unvaccinated.

When Wentz returned, he was asked if he would now get vaccinated.

In case you didn't watch that video, he basically said, "Nope." So let's go ahead and update the "Wentz in Indy" timeline:

  1. He practiced twice.
  2. He broke his foot.
  3. He had surgery.
  4. He was expected to return.
  5. He went on the COVID list instead.
  6. He came off the COVID list.
  7. He's still not getting vaccinated.

In stick figure form: 

090221CarsonWentzTimeline

Two Indy reporters have already ripped Wentz, as noted here and here. There's probably more of that on the way.

The Colts' offensive line is very banged up: The Colts could be without LT Eric Fisher and LG Quenton Nelson to start the season. Fisher is still rehabbing an Achilles tear from last season, and now is also recovering from a positive COVID test. Nelson, meanwhile, like Wentz, has a foot issue and also may not be ready for Week 1.

The Colts also lost Sam Tevi for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. Tevi is thought of by some as one of the Colts' top offensive line reserves, though he had some rough moments in the Colts' preseason games. Still, losing him for the season before it even begins is especially bad timing, and may have led to the Colts' trade for Matt Pryor.

T.Y. Hilton is on IR: Hilton led the Colts in receiving in 2020, and he'll be out for a while after getting surgery for a neck issue.

Hilton will miss at least three weeks on IR, but it sounds like it'll be considerably longer than that. The Colts' remaining receivers are as follows, with their 2020 stats:

 PlayerRec Yards YPC TD 
 Zach Pascal (unvaccinated)44 629 14.3 
 Michael Pittman40 503 12.6 
 Parris Campbell71 11.8 
 Ashton Dulin53 17.7 
 Dezmon Patmon (also on IR)0.0 
 Mike Strachan (rookie)N/A N/A N/A N/A 


Is that group any better than the receivers Wentz had to work with in Philly? OK, yeah, probably in 2016 and 2020. The point remains, though... yuck.

The Colts' best defensive player is also unvaccinated: That would be three-time All-Pro LB Darius Leonard. 

So to recap, the Colts' most important player on offense (Wentz), their best player on defense (Leonard), their starting center (Kelly), and their most productive healthy receiver (Pascal) are all unvaccinated. That's the player leadership that is on this team.

In summary: Things aren't going so great in Indy.

101420DolphinsLogo2020

Deshaun Watson rumors: Multiple reports over the last week or so pointed toward Miami as the most likely landing spot for Watson. If the Dolphins were to land him, a whole lot of Eagles fans would breathe a sigh of relief that they wouldn't have to face the moral dilemma of rooting for a player who has been accused of sexual assault by 22 women. 

If Watson were to go to the Dolphins, that's not a great outcome either, as he would no doubt make Miami a much better football team. However, multiple reports have also recently suggested that the Texans do not intend on trading Watson for less than what they think he's worth, and may be willing to attempt to just let him rot on their roster all season long.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dolphins Colts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Ben Simmons blames everyone but himself for shortcomings, issues with Sixers
Ben_Simmons_5_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

RCA to host free Narcan training
Carroll - Naloxone, Narcan

TV

West Philly's Jabari Banks to star in 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot
Bel-Air casting

Illness

A pill to treat COVID-19? Pfizer takes next step in study of Tamiflu-like drug
Pfizer Antiviral Pill COVID-19

Government

Officials in Philly region urge residents to report storm damage caused by Ida
Flood Zestys Manayunk

Food & Drink

Dual concept sushi restaurant to open in Fishtown Labor Day weekend
Izakaya by Yanaga

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved