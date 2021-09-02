More Sports:

September 02, 2021

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles_QBs_Eagles_Camp_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles offensive players attempt to "serve" their defensive counterparts during an impromptu training camp dance competition.

Training camp is over, the Philadelphia Eagles have made their final cuts, and the NFL season will officially begin one week from today. Football is (almost) back.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Could there be more notable roster moves over the next week? How did Howie Roseman do this offseason? Have opinions changes on the outlook of the 2021 season based on the Eagles' training camp and preseason games?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

