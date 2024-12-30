Checking in with recent former Eagles as the 2024 season comes to a close

The Eagles are rolling, have locked in the 2-seed in the NFC playoffs and are among the four or five best teams in all of football.

With Super Bowl expectations and often times Super Bowl-caliber play on the field, it's hard to really second guess the makeup of the team that has taken the field and dominated so often during the 2024 season.

But it's fun to momentarily ponder the road not taken. How are the 14 most prominent players the Eagles cut ties with this past offseason doing this year? Here's one final look at some recent former Eagles:

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

Swift has put together a solid, but not overly impressive season in Chicago, where he has an outside chance of getting 1,000 yards on the ground this coming week — he's currently at 894 with five touchdowns, with another 386 through the air. But the Eagles have the best running back in the league who is 101 yards shy having the most in the history of the league. Saquon Barkley has twice as many yards and almost three times the touchdowns Swift does.

Haason Reddick, EDGE, Jets

While a team can never have enough pass rushers, the baggage from Reddick's holdout definitely made Eagles fans feel good about the trade sending him to the Jets this past offseason. Reddick has appeared in nine games in New York now and has a half sack and 11 tackles so far. He only has two quarterback hits. Philly will gladly spend the third-round pick he landed them.

Kevin Byard, S, Bears

Byard is with Swift and the Bears and playing well this year — he's got 116 tackles (good for the 23rd most in the NFL), seven pass deflections and an interception. He has played nearly every single snap for the regular defense in Chicago. According to Pro Football Focus, Byard is the 39th-ranked safety. The Eagles can feel confident they got it right, as Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is ranked 20th, and Reed Blankenship 24th.

Derek Barnett, DE, Texans

The former Eagles first-rounder scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery back in November against the Cowboys, and has been a decent pass rusher netting four sacks and 24 total tackles in 15 games for the Texans.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR Commanders

The Eagles made a trade this offseason, sending a third-round pick and two seventh-rounders to the Commanders for Jahan Dotson and a fifth. Dotson was expected to be a real contributor as the team's third wideout — but he hasn't been. The former first-round pick has just 12 catches, despite playing in every game this season, a total of 510 snaps. Over in Washington, last year's third wideout, Olamide Zaccheaus has had a monster few weeks. He has 13 catches and three touchdowns over the last two Commanders games — both wins. On the year he has 43 catches for 455 yards.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Commanders

Also in Washington is Mariota, who has been helping to mentor rookie Jayden Daniels and has appeared in relief twice but has not needed to start — he's a respectable 19-for-26 for 203 yards and two TD. He signed for $6 million guaranteed while the Eagles elected to trade picks for Kenny Pickett instead. Pickett looked alright in his only action this season over the last two weeks.

Christian Elliss, LB, Patriots

Elliss has been a productive depth linebacker for the Patriots, starting four times but playing in 15 games with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also has four defended passes and nabbed an interception in Week 14 against the Colts.

Nick Morrow, LB, Bills

Morrow has appeared mostly on special teams so far for the Bills, with three tackles in three games while playing a little linebacker with the defensive unit.

Kentavius Street, DT, Falcons

Street has played in 32% of defensive snaps so far in Atlanta and has eight tackles.

Sua Opeta, G, Buccaneers

The swing guard went to Tampa this offseason, and on August 2 he was placed on the IR after tearing his ACL.

Boston Scott, RB, Free Agent

Scott was with the Rams this preseason and got a lot of work in their exhibition games but was cut. He was signed by the Steelers on August 30th, but a numbers game forced them to cut him. He remains a free agent.

Quez Watkins, WR, Steelers

"Fast Batman" is currently a member of the Steelers' practice squad.

Terrell Edmunds, S, Free agent

Edmonds has appeared in parts of five games for Pittsburgh and had seven tackles. He was released by the Steelers on November 9.

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Chiefs



The Eagles liked the depth they had at defensive tackle and did not keep Tuipulotu on the roster this fall. He's currently on the Chiefs and saw action for the first time on Christmas Day against the Steelers

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports