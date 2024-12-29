More Sports:

December 29, 2024

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game

Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee were both great in the Eagles' division-clinching win and the team's first season sweep of Dallas since 2011.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122924KennyPickett Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Kenny Pickett

In Week 17, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the crap out of the Dallas Cowboys for the second time this season. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Bullpen' Award 🐂: Kenny Pickett

Pickett relieved Hurts during the Eagles' Week 17 loss to the Washington Commanders. He did some good things, but he probably did more bad things (as shown here). After the loss, there was a lot of hand-wringing locally over what the Eagles needed to do to hide Pickett's deficiencies to beat the Cowboys.

But Pickett was much better against the Cowboys than he was in relief of Hurts a week ago. Before getting knocked out of the game with an injury to his ribs, Pickett completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, and a QB rating of 119.6. He was poised and much more accurate.

Pickett has had the benefit of playing for good teams, but he now has a career 15-10 record.

2) The 'Ceedy Duce' Award 2️⃣: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 

Or "deuce" or whatever. 

A week after getting ejected for saying mean things to Commanders players, and flipping the double bird to the away fans, Gardner-Johnson picked off two passes. His first pick was on a promising Cowboys opening drive, and he returned it for a score.

Asked at what point he thought he had a chance for a pick-six, Gardner-Johnson replied, "As soon as I got my hands on that m*****f*****."

The Eagles were +4 in the turnover column on Sunday, and are now +10 on the season. They were -10 last year.

3) The 'Rare Company' Award 💎: Saquon Barkley

Barkley carried 31 times for 167 yards, and went over 2000 yards on the season. His record-breaking run:

Barkley is the ninth player in NFL history to go over 2000 yards in a single season:

 NFL single-season rushing leadersYards 
Eric Dickerson, Rams, 1984 2105 
 Adrian Peterson, Vikings, 20122097 
Jamal Lewis, Ravens, 2003 2066 
Barry Sanders, Lions, 1997 2053 
Derrick Henry, Titans, 2020 2027 
 Terrell Davis, Broncos, 19982008 
Chris Johnson, Titans, 2009 2006 
Saquon Barkley, Eagles 2005 
O.J. Simpson, Bills, 1973 2003 

Barkley likely would have otherwise sat out the entire fourth quarter in a blowout win, but the Eagles kept feeding him until he passed the milestone mark. That was a risky choice by the Eagles' staff, but Barkley escaped with the achievement unscathed.

Barkley passed LeSean McCoy for the team's single-season rushing record weeks ago, but on Sunday he also passed McCoy for most yards from scrimmage in a single season. 

Eagles single-season yards from scrimmage leaders Yards from scrimmage 
Saquon Barkley, 2024 2283 
LeSean McCoy, 2013 2146 
Brian Westbrook, 2007 2104 
Wilbert Montgomery, 1979 2006 
Wilbert Montgomery, 1981 1923 
Brian Westbrook, 2006 1916 

Eagles fans at the Linc chanted "MVP" throughout the fourth quarter. Barkley won't win the MVP award. That'll go to a quarterback who had a less impressive season.

4) The 'Redemption' Award 🙏: DeVonta Smith

A week after dropping a pass that likely would've sealed an Eagles win, Smith had a big game, catching 6 passes for 120 yards and 2 TDs. With DaRon Bland matched up all day against A.J. Brown, Smith had favorable matchups against CB7 Andrew Booth, and the Eagles took advantage.

Touchdown No. 1 was Kenny Pickett's best throw as an Eagle. He stepped up to avoid the rush and floated an accurate pass to an open Smith:

In between his two TDs, Smith hauled in a deep ball from Pickett, which was originally ruled a TD but was overturned on review.

The Eagles would eventually Brotherly Shove Pickett in for a TD.

Touchdown No. 2 was a pick play on a quick in route that Smith took to the house with a nice run after catch:

Great day for DeVonta, tough day for Booth.

5) The 'Hands of Glue' Award 🖐️: Grant Calcaterra and A.J. Brown

Calcaterra made a great one-handed catch in the second quarter.

That was on 3rd and 8. If he doesn't make that play, the Eagles are punting with a tie score. Instead, they finished that drive with a TD.

A.J. Brown also made an incredible catch, even if it didn't count:

He's so good.

Brown did have one that counted on a pretty back-shoulder throw from Tanner McKee.

That was McKee's first career TD pass, and Brown launched it into the stands, lol.

Brown returned to the Eagles' sideline to find a bunch of his teammates with their arms up, like "WHAT THE HELL, A.J.?!" Brown immediately regretted his understandable mistake and would eventually make good on it.

Nick Sirianni instructed a ball guy to find the fan, and Brown would give him a game-worn, signed jersey in exchange for the ball, which he returned to McKee.

That's pretty cool.

6) The 'Mormon Missile' Award 🚀: Tanner McKee

After Pickett went out with his rib injury, McKee came in and threw dimes. He finished 3/4 for 54 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, and a QB rating of 156.2. 

McKee has had stellar showings in each of the last two Eagles preseasons, and he was ready to play when he got his opportunity in a real game. (We'll likely have more on him this week.)

We learned from multiple members of the Eagles' offensive line that they call him "The Mormon Missile."

7) The 'Sweep' Award 🧹: The Eagles, over the Cowboys

The Eagles didn't just sweep the Cowboys this season. They blew them out twice, by a combined score of 75-13. The Cowboys were missing most of their best players, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence, DeMarvion Overshown, and other notable role players. It was never their season.

Still, the Eagles haven't swept the Cowboys since 2011, so beating them twice no doubt felt good for a number of the older vets on the roster. The only current Eagles player on that 2011 roster was Brandon Graham.

MORE: Quarterback factory leads Eagles to divisional crown

8) The Adjustment Award: Vic Fangio and the Eagles defense

The Cowboys gained 105 yards on their first two drives, scoring a TD on one of them, and were having success moving the ball against the Eagles' defense, you know, the CJGJ pick-six aside. 

Thereafter, the Eagles' D clamped down, allowing just 153 yards and shutting out the Cowboys the rest of the way.

9) The 'Dawg' Award 🐶: Sydney Brown

After a special teams play, Brown got jumped by a pair of Cowboys, and he dumped one of them over a railing not unlike a hockey player dumping an opponent over the boards.

Brown was ejected, but received a standing ovation from the Philly faithful.

Brown is one of the most mild-mannered players on the team in the locker room, but, uh, don't mess with him, I guess.

10) The NFC East Champs Award: The Eagles

Oh yeah, we should probably mention that the Eagles wrapped up the NFC East and the 2 seed, at a minimum. They can still earn the 1 seed if all of the following occurs:

  1. They have to win Week 18 against the Giants.
  2. The Vikings have to lose Week 17 to the Packers.
  3. The Lions have to lose Week 17 to the 49ers.
  4. The Vikings have to beat the Lions Week 18.
As of this writing, the Vikings are beating the Packers 27-10 in the fourth quarter, so it's not looking good.

If the Vikings or Lions win Week 17, the Eagles will be locked into the 2 seed and would almost certainly rest starters Week 18 against the Giants.

MORE: The pivotal plays from the Eagles' blowout of Dallas to take the NFC East

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia 10 awards

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Gift a journey through history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Customs officials seize 22,000 fake Pa. vehicle inspection stickers

Customs fake stickers

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Nature

How many Christmas trees can a few goats eat? More than you'd think

Philly Goat Project

Health News

Removing a splinter? Treating a wart? If a doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery

Surgery Billing

Arts & Culture

Please Touch Museum to host 'snowed in' night for adults

Please Touch Museum

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved