How are recent former Phillies playing? Rhys Hoskins to the injured list

As injuries — most of them minor but a lot of them inevitable with an experienced veteran roster — start to make an impact on the Phillies, it's easy to appreciate the depth the team has created for the 2024 season.

A lot of the decisions made in the front office to pick one player over another — like Cristian Pache over Jake Cave for example — will have a chance to be validated or proven to be wrong over the next few weeks as the Phillies schedule finally gets tougher.

Because Philadelphia is a city that loves to ask 'what if,' here's a look at how some recent former Phillies players are currently performing:

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Brewers

Somewhat surprisingly, with Bryce Harper battling a migraine issue and Trea Turner out for a few weeks, it's been Kody Clemens who has stepped up as an infield reserve. He has two homers and five hits in five games. Meanwhile, former Phillies first baseman Hoskins boasts nine homers but a meager average of .233. He recently hit the injured list due to a hamstring issue. We'll have to see if he recovers in time to return to Citizens Bank Park in June.

Craig Kimbrel, CP, Orioles

Kimbrel has been inconsistent, but has shown more good than bad closing games in Baltimore this season. He has three straight scoreless frames under his belt after allowing three runs over an inning of work (spread over two games) prior. He currently has a 3.86 ERA. The Phillies bullpen started slow, but has been close to rock solid with a closer my committee approach working well. The Phillies have a 68% save percentage. The Orioles are at 59%.

Jake Cave, OF, Rockies

Cave has appeared in five straight games in Colorado, and is hitting just .222 over 45 total at bats this season. The Phillies outfielders who beat him out for a job in spring training have played better than he has so far.

Michael Lorenzen, SP, Rangers

Lorenzen tossed seven scoreless innings in a loss for the Rangers Monday, bucking a recent trend of bad outings. On May 8 he allowed six runs on nine hits. Overall his ERA is a solid 3.75 — though it's hard to argue he'd be a better fifth starter that the Phillies current crop.

Bailey Falter, SP, Pirates

Falter was traded across the state for bench piece Rodolfo Castro last August and went 2-2 with a 5.58 ERA in 10 games for the Pirates after the move. He has been okay, but not great this season with a 4.15 ERA over eight starts so far.

Connor Brogdon, RP, Dodgers

After earning an Opening Day roster spot in Philly, Brogdon melted down and was traded to the Dodgers. In one game for L.A., Brogdon surrendered a pair of solo homers. He is currently on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.

Notes on a few others:

• McKinley Moore is pitching in the Yankees' minor league system.

• Michael Plassmeyer is in the minors with the Pirates.

• Drew Ellis is playing independent league baseball for the Charleston Dirty Birds.

• Dalton Guthrie is in Triple-A with the Red Sox.



