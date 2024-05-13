Eytan Shander: Phillies' playoff experience driving 2024 success

The Philadelphia Phillies have a secret weapon.

No, it’s not Bryce Harper. It's not the brilliant rotation. It's not the breakout of Alec Bohm. It’s not the manager, the bullpen, the day care growing up. It’s not the home crowd.

It’s not anything to do with what the team is currently doing, you know, just going out and being the best team in baseball. This has everything to do with what they’ve already done. Their secret weapon, the special sauce, is actually experience. Not winning the World Series two years ago and exiting in horrific fashion last year are major pieces of a foundation for a championship team.

The Phillies are doing it better than most teams across the entire sport. Their bats are as dangerous as anyone, including bloated teams like the Dodgers. Their pitching staff can stretch deep into the rotation with no drop-off right now from No. 1 through No. 3. Watching this team put stretches together is incredible. We normally have to wait until mid-June for “hittin’ season,” but this year it’s come early.

The team has combined an amazing effort from guys both on the mound and at the plate. There’s zero coincidence between how much they are getting from Ranger Suárez and Bohm and where they are in the standings. It’s one thing for guys they rely on to step up. It’s another thing to see it on an all-star level.

Back to experience...

This team is two years removed from losing in the World Series. Not much has changed from the makeup of this squad. They’ve been able to capitalize on getting over the top performances from younger players at the plate, combined with a rotation that’s been able to pitch deeper into games, leaving less error for the bullpen.

The team that normally starts slow, sees massive hitting slumps, and relies on 1.5 starting pitchers has shed those obstacles. The result is clear: the best damn team in baseball. We now find ourselves, rightfully so, asking how sustainable this run can be. So much is coming together, especially at an earlier point in the season, it’s only right to question if this thing truly has legs.

It does.

The same principles applied to the start of the regular season can be placed on the team post all-star break. Coming from behind late in the season isn’t easy. It’s not a sustainable way to play sports, nor live for that matter. It’s brutal to watch as a fan with so much hinging on games late into a monster of a season. 162 games add up, but when it’s minimized down to the final week, the stress multiplies. The past two seasons saw that both internally and externally, as the Phillies played the role heading to the World Series, only to be upended by a similar team the following year.

Past experience leads to better focus.

The 2008 vibes are absolutely real. We saw that team lose with disappointing exits in the playoffs, leading up to that magical run. This team has as much talent but an even better history, losing in the World Series as opposed to a divisional round.

The Phillies are built for the long haul, bBuilt to compete with anyone in the NL, including the Dodgers out West. We already know how the Braves series go in the playoffs. They are built to handle whatever the American League throws at them, assuming they can get back. They have the resilience and experience to battle back from any hole, but the talent to make it a little easier this time.

It’s what makes me so damn excited for this year’s team. While they aren’t looking to establish a dynasty, they have all of the makings to win one. This one.

Eytan Shander is a long time radio and TV personality in Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly column, you can currently listen and watch him on Fox29’s Good Day and other sports shows. He’s giving betting advice on OddsShopper. A lifetime Eagles fan, Eytan lives just outside the city with his wife.

Follow Eytan on Twitter: @shandershow