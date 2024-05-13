5 Phillies thoughts: Ranger Suárez channeling Cliff Lee's energy, Nick Castellanos' hot streak and more

After taking two of three from the Marlins over the weekend, the Phillies are sitting pretty with the best record in baseball and two games ahead of Atlanta in the National League East race. As I frequently do here at PhillyVoice, here are five thoughts I currently have on the state of the Fightins...

Ranger Suárez's demeanor

With a spotless 7-0 record and the best WHIP in the majors, Ranger Suárez is sending Phillies fans into a frenzy with his dominant season, not that you would notice it on the mound. Suárez is emotionless out there, mowing batters down while seemingly not breaking a sweat, casually doubling as the best fielding pitcher in baseball. His carefree nature could come off as apathy to outsiders, but those in Philly know he's a true gamer who's simply the team's rock on the day he starts.

The casualness of this play on Friday demonstrates it all:

Who does that remind you of, both that play and overall?

None other than Cliff Lee.

Recording that out didn't faze Suárez at all and conjured up images of Lee's apparent indifference when fielding a pop-up in Game 1 of the 2009 World Series in New York:

The other facet that reminds Suárez of Lee is the fact that his numbers are bonkers and he'd be the No. 1 starter for the vast majority of clubs right now, but he's flanked by the heart and soul of the rotation in Zack Wheeler, much like Lee was with the late, great Roy Halladay in 2011. Those 2011 comparisons will continue on with this rotation firing on all cylinders and the team occupying the best record in the sport, deservedly so far in this young season.

Nick Castellanos heats up

Nick Castellanos couldn't hit a volleyball at the plate if it was lobbed to him the first month of the season, but he's now riding an eight-game hit streak. During this short stretch, Castellanos is hitting .323 with a monster 1.013 OPS and five extra-base hits while driving in seven runs.

Castellanos hit a three-run shot in Friday's win over Miami and it had a special significance for him, too. According his younger brother, Ryan Castellanos, the Castellanos family dog was sadly put down on Friday and Nick's long ball served as a touching tribute to Tiger:

How can you not be romantic about baseball?

How many All-Stars will the Phillies have?

Less than two months into the season, I'd say the Phillies have four current All-Star players: Suárez, Wheeler, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm. Suárez and Wheeler would need to be viewed as favorites to start the Summer Classic for the NL, too. We are very early on that front, but when the Phils have the best record in the majors, it's fun to hypothesize about this.

The Phillies haven't had at least four All-Stars in a season since five Phils were selected in 2011: Lee, Halladay, Cole Hamels, Placido Polanco and Shane Victorino.

The 2011 comparisons strike again!

Bullpen help needed

The Phillies are currently 22nd in bullpen ERA in baseball. That's not good enough for a team with championship-or-bust aspirations!

The Phils need to add a bullpen arm (or two...) before the deadline for another playoff run.

Lights-out 25-year-old reliever Mason Miller could be on the move out of Oakland and would cost a ransom, but he's under team control for the next several seasons with the ability to fully anchor an October bullpen. Dave Dombrowski should circle the waters there.

Miller has a 1.10 ERA in 13 appearances so far in 2024 while striking out 18.2 batters per nine innings. No, that is not a typo.

Push the chips in. Flags fly forever.

Step right up and beat the Mets

Nearly 20 years ago, even with the Phillies on the upswing as the Chase Utley-Ryan Howard era took full force, Citizens Bank Park became Queens South whenever the Mets were in town. To be frank, it was disgusting. CBP has become the toughest environment in baseball, if not all of professional sports, the last two postseasons and the crowds this year have already been at a playoff level.

There will be two games up in Queens on Monday and Tuesday then two in South Philly on Wednesday and Thursday. I'm intrigued to see what the crowd split is. It wasn't too long ago that a Mets fan controversially threw out the first pitch before a Phils home game. Yuck.

At least everyone knows the GOAT mascot the Phillie Phanatic is in another stratosphere compared to the pathetic Mr. Met:

It's not even close.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader