May 17, 2023

Cherelle Parker taken to hospital for a dental issue after winning Philly's Democratic mayoral primary

The former city councilmember won a hotly-contested race and will take on Republican David Oh in November's general election

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Cherelle Parker, the winner of Philadelphia's Democratic mayoral primary, was taken to a Penn Medicine hospital for a dental emergency in the aftermath of her victory, her campaign said. She had a tooth pulled Friday.

Cherelle Parker's victory celebration was short-lived Tuesday night. The winner of Philadelphia's Democratic mayoral primary was taken to a Penn Medicine hospital for a dental emergency before she could take the podium to deliver her remarks.

"Unfortunately, Cherelle had a recent dental issue that required immediate medical attention this evening, and she is currently receiving care at the University of Pennsylvania," a statement from Parker's campaign spokesperson said. "Cherelle looks forward to celebrating with all of her friends and supporters and thanks all of Philadelphia for making history tonight!"

Parker had a tooth pulled last Friday, the Inquirer reported. The mayoral candidate found out she needed the dental procedure in February. She attempted to delay it until after the primary, but had it removed last week.  

Earlier during Election Day, Parker mentioned she had a toothache and allergies, 6ABC reported

It was initially reported that Parker was dealing with dehydration and would be ready to speak Wednesday.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:10 p.m., with an estimated 70% of the votes counted. Parker defeated Rebecca Rhynhart, Helen Gym, Allan Domb and Jeff Brown, among others, to secure the nomination. 

In doing so, Parker is likely to become the city's first female mayor. In Philadelphia, Democrats outnumber Republicans among registered voters by a 7-to-1 ratio. 

"I'm so incredibly honored to have earned the Democratic nomination tonight," Parker tweeted. "I'm looking forward to November and bringing our city together as its 100th mayor."

Parker will face David Oh, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, in November's general election. 

