More News:

October 20, 2020

Woman killed by stray bullet while driving through Chester

It is the Delaware County city's 30th homicide of 2020; a sharp increase compared to this time last year

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shootings
delco chester stray bullet Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A woman was struck and killed by stray bullets while driving in Chester, Pa. in Delaware County on Monday afternoon, police say. She later died at a nearby hospital.

A woman was struck and killed by a stray bullet as she drove through Chester, Delaware County on Monday afternoon, police said.

Diana Davis, 62, was shot as she drove through the intersection at Ninth Street and Central Avenue around 1 p.m. Bullets struck her vehicle and at least one hit her in the side, causing her to crash about a block away, according to 6ABC.

MORE NEWS: Supreme Court permits Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day

Video security cameras in the area recorded the crash.

Davis was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Another vehicle also was struck by gunfire, police said. It had been occupied by two women and a child, who were not injured. 

Chester police continue to investigate the shooting and no arrests have yet been made. 

The incident is emblematic of an upward trend of homicides in Chester this year. At this time in 2019, there had been 18 homicides in the Delaware County city located less than 15 miles south of Philadelphia. Comparatively, there have now been 30 homicides in Chester so far in 2020, according to the Associated Press.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shootings Pennsylvania Chester Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

A three-team Sixers trade proposal involving Chris Paul and Buddy Hield
Chris-Paul_102020_usat

Politics

What you should know about NBC News' Kristen Welker, the Philly native and next presidential debate moderator
Kristen Welker Philadelphia NBC News

Illness

Wolf, Levine address data on Pennsylvania's 'fall resurgence' of COVID-19
Wolf COVID October Pennsylvania

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Forget being deadline sellers, Eagles must go for division title
Carson_Wentz_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Television

Portraying Joe Biden, Jim Carrey mistakes Philly town hall attendee for Bobby Clarke on ‘Saturday Night Live’
snl cold open town halls

Food & Drink

Black-owned restaurants, food trucks participating in third Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved