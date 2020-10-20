Woman killed by stray bullet while driving through Chester

A woman was struck and killed by a stray bullet as she drove through Chester, Delaware County on Monday afternoon, police said.

Diana Davis, 62, was shot as she drove through the intersection at Ninth Street and Central Avenue around 1 p.m. Bullets struck her vehicle and at least one hit her in the side, causing her to crash about a block away, according to 6ABC.



Video security cameras in the area recorded the crash.

Davis was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Another vehicle also was struck by gunfire, police said. It had been occupied by two women and a child, who were not injured.

Chester police continue to investigate the shooting and no arrests have yet been made.

The incident is emblematic of an upward trend of homicides in Chester this year. At this time in 2019, there had been 18 homicides in the Delaware County city located less than 15 miles south of Philadelphia. Comparatively, there have now been 30 homicides in Chester so far in 2020, according to the Associated Press.