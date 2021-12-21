More Health:

December 21, 2021

Persistent anxiety as a child may lead to psychosis as a young adult, new research shows

Targeting stress hormones and chronic inflammation may reduce the risk

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Anxiety
Childhood Anxiety Treatment Alexas Fotos/Pixabay

Treating childhood anxiety by targeting stress hormones and chronic inflammation may risk the risk of developing a psychotic disorder as a young adult, new research shows.

About 7.1% of U.S. children ages 3-17 have been diagnosed with anxiety, and rates continue to rise, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

New research underscores the importance of providing treatment to these children. 

Experiencing high levels of anxiety throughout childhood and adolescence increases people's risk of developing psychosis in their early 20s, researchers from the United Kingdom found. But treating early anxiety by targeting stress hormones and chronic inflammation could reduce that risk.

"Early diagnosis and management of adolescent anxiety and possibly novel treatments targeted at inflammation could be key actions to unlock treatment strategies that reduce the risk of children and adolescents going on to develop psychosis," said Isabel Morales-Muñoz, a researcher at the University of Birmingham.

Persistent high levels of anxiety at young ages also may lead to a higher risk of psychosis experiences, which are different from psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia, researchers found.

Psychotic experiences are hallucinations or delusions that occur in people with and without psychotic disorders. They are only considered a symptom of mental illness if the person is experiencing other symptoms of the condition, too.

Schizophrenia is characterized by abnormal thinking and perceptions. Other symptoms include lacking motivation, difficulty concentrating and losing interest in things the person once enjoyed. People with bipolar disorder also may have psychotic symptoms.

Though genetics contribute to the likelihood of having a psychotic experience, there are other factors at play. Environmental factors, such as having a traumatic experience or using cannabis, can induce a psychotic experience.

These factors also play role in the development of a psychotic disorder, but there are still many unknowns about the underlying causes of psychotic disorders and psychotic experiences, mental health experts say.

The researchers noted there was a stronger association between persistent high levels of anxiety and psychotic disorders than anxiety and psychotic experiences. People who experience psychotic experiences are a more diverse group, they found.

"Childhood and adolescence is the core risk phase for developing anxiety disorders which become risk factors for general mental disorders in adulthood," senior study author Rachel Upthegrove said.

In their findings, however, the connection between anxiety and mental health disorders appears specific to psychosis and not other disorders such as hypomania, phobias and substance use disorder. More research is needed.

There are several types of anxiety disorders, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America. Generalized anxiety disorder is when a child excessively worries about a variety of issues such grades, family issues, friendships and sport performance. They tend to be perfectionists.

A child is diagnosed with a panic disorder when they experience at least two unexpected panic or anxiety attacks and then worry about having more.

Toddlers and pre-schoolers may have separation anxiety when a parent leaves the room or drops them off with a sitter, but they usually can be distracted from these feelings. Older children who have trouble being away from home may have separation anxiety disorder, which most commonly occurs in children ages 7-9.

Data on 3,889 children from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children were used for the analysis. The children's mental health was assessed at ages 8, 10, 13 and again at age 24. The findings were published in Biological Psychiatry.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Anxiety Philadelphia Children's Health Stress Psychosis Schizophrenia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man suffering from anxiety

Social anxiety: What is it and how to overcome it
Purchased - Woman on phone late at night in bed

How to overcome sleep procrastination

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look back at 15 nicknamed Eagles games
Desean-jackson-miracle3_122121_usat

Addiction

In Philadelphia, overdose deaths affect everyone. These harm reduction organizations can help.
Limited - Next Distro Header

Education

University City Science Center to expand STEM education program, work with West Philly students
FirstHand University City Science Center Program

Fitness

Adding HITT to your workout routine can improve your heart and brain health
HIIT health benefits

Music

Jazmine Sullivan's 'Heaux Tales' tour coming to The Met Philly this March
Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales tour

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved