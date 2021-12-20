Philly residents can get free rapid COVID-19 tests prior to Christmas

Philadelphia residents can pick up free, at-home, rapid COVID-19 test kits at several vaccination clinics being held throughout the city this week.

City health officials have strongly discouraged holiday gatherings this year due to a surge in infections and the emergence of the omicron variant. But they also have recommended that families who plan to celebrate with other households take COVID-19 tests beforehand, even if they're vaccinated.

At-home, rapid COVID-19 tests – while not as accurate as PCR tests – are the easiest way to test right before any holiday gatherings. However, they can be difficult to find and the cost can add up quickly when purchasing them for an entire family.



To help families protect themselves, the Department of Public Health is offering free, rapid test kits at several vaccine clinics before Christmas, spokesperson James Garrow said.

Due to a limited supply, the free kits are restricted to two per person. Each kit contains two tests. Though the kits are being given away at vaccination clinics, residents don't need to get vaccinated to pick them up. However, health officials strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated or receive a booster shot, if eligible.

Here are the clinics where the kits are available: