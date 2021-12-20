More Health:

December 20, 2021

Philly residents can get free rapid COVID-19 tests prior to Christmas

The city health department is offering two kits per person. Here's how to get them

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID rapid tests Medakit Ltd./Unsplash

Philadelphia health officials are distributing free, at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests in an effort to encourage people to get tested prior to attending holiday gatherings. The Medakit test pictured above may not be the type people receive.

Philadelphia residents can pick up free, at-home, rapid COVID-19 test kits at several vaccination clinics being held throughout the city this week. 

City health officials have strongly discouraged holiday gatherings this year due to a surge in infections and the emergence of the omicron variant. But they also have recommended that families who plan to celebrate with other households take COVID-19 tests beforehand, even if they're vaccinated. 

At-home, rapid COVID-19 tests – while not as accurate as PCR tests – are the easiest way to test right before any holiday gatherings. However, they can be difficult to find and the cost can add up quickly when purchasing them for an entire family. 

To help families protect themselves, the Department of Public Health is offering free, rapid test kits at several vaccine clinics before Christmas, spokesperson James Garrow said.

Due to a limited supply, the free kits are restricted to two per person. Each kit contains two tests. Though the kits are being given away at vaccination clinics, residents don't need to get vaccinated to pick them up. However, health officials strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated or receive a booster shot, if eligible. 

Here are the clinics where the kits are available:

Tuesday, Dec. 21
• Tacony Library, 6742 Torresdale Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Lonnie Young Recreation Center, 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Lillian Marrero Library, 601 W. Lehigh Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22
•MLK Older Adult Center, 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Lawncrest Library, 6098 Rising Sun Ave., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23
•Waterview Recreation Center, 5826 McMahon St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Christmas Holidays Coronavirus Tests Philadelphia Health Department

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man suffering from anxiety

Social anxiety: What is it and how to overcome it
Purchased - Woman on phone late at night in bed

How to overcome sleep procrastination

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers' current state shows why Ben Simmons trade hasn't been made yet
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Addiction

In Philadelphia, overdose deaths affect everyone. These harm reduction organizations can help.
Limited - Next Distro Header

Government

Victorian buildings in Roxborough get protection while Philadelphia Historical Commission considers designation
Roxborough victorian historic preservation

Opinion

The 'runner's high' may result from molecules called cannabinoids – the body’s own version of THC and CBD
Runner's High

TV

'Bel Air' to premiere on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday
Bel Air Premiere Date

Holiday

Here are three options for people celebrating Kwanzaa in Philadelphia this year
Kwanzaa Kinara

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved