Children's stainless steel cups recalled for high levels of lead

Over 340,000 Cupkin children's stainless steel cups sold on Amazon have been recalled by Soojimus because of high lead levels.

The cups, which sell for $20, were recalled in 8 oz. and 12 oz. sizes were sold from January 2018 to March 2023.

"Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations, including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint," the release on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

There have been no reports of injuries. However, the recall is out of caution. Because the cups were double-walled, there was no lead contamination in drinking liquids.

"After recently receiving feedback from consumer advocates and additional follow-up testing, we discovered that the double-walled vacuum 8oz and 12oz cups may pose an unacceptable exposure to lead if the cup bottoms are mistreated," the company's website says.



Consumers that purchased the cups should fill out a refund form online. Anyone with questions or concerns can call Cupkin Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST at 888-721-0096. Customers can also send emails to CPSC@Cupkin.com.

Lead poisoning can cause developmental delays, learning difficulties, irritability, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue and sluggishness, abdominal pain, vomiting, constipation, hearing loss, and seizures.