Chinatown Night Market to feature dumplings, mahjong and karaoke

The streets of Chinatown will be unusually busy after dark for one night only next month.

The YèShì Chinatown Night Market will reopen Thursday, Oct. 10. The annual street festival, one of the most attended events in the neighborhood, highlights local restaurants and shops through a pop-up open-air market. It'll run along 10th Street between Arch and Winter streets, and Race Street between 9th and 11th streets, between 6-10 p.m.

Roughly 60 vendors have signed onto the event, including restaurants and food trucks specializing in hot pot and funnel cake, plus artists selling their wares. A lineup of K-pop cover bands and dance troupes will provide the evening's entertainment. The Philadelphia Suns will also be in attendance, so expect to see their trademark lion dance. Look for stages near the Friendship Gate and Chinatown Community Park.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, which organizes the night market, will offer numerous family-friendly activities for the evening. Pingpong, lantern marking, karaoke, cornhole and Jenga are all on the agenda, as is mahjong, the traditional Chinese strategy game played with tiles.

The YèShì Chinatown Night Market returned in 2023 after a four-year hiatus. The festivities will proceed rain or shine.

Thursday, Oct. 10 | 6-10 p.m.

10th Street between Arch and Winter streets

Race Street between 9th and 11th streets

