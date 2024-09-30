More Events:

September 30, 2024

Chinatown Night Market to feature dumplings, mahjong and karaoke

The street festival, which returns Thursday, Oct. 10, will also welcome dance troupes and craft vendors.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Night Market
Chinatown Night Market Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The YèShì Chinatown Night Market is a one-night-only street festival featuring local food and craft vendors. It will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6-10 p.m.

The streets of Chinatown will be unusually busy after dark for one night only next month.

The YèShì Chinatown Night Market will reopen Thursday, Oct. 10. The annual street festival, one of the most attended events in the neighborhood, highlights local restaurants and shops through a pop-up open-air market. It'll run along 10th Street between Arch and Winter streets, and Race Street between 9th and 11th streets, between 6-10 p.m.

MORE: On stage in October: 'Frankenstein,' 'Jersey Boys' and 'tick, tick ... Boom!'

Roughly 60 vendors have signed onto the event, including restaurants and food trucks specializing in hot pot and funnel cake, plus artists selling their wares. A lineup of K-pop cover bands and dance troupes will provide the evening's entertainment. The Philadelphia Suns will also be in attendance, so expect to see their trademark lion dance. Look for stages near the Friendship Gate and Chinatown Community Park.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, which organizes the night market, will offer numerous family-friendly activities for the evening. Pingpong, lantern marking, karaoke, cornhole and Jenga are all on the agenda, as is mahjong, the traditional Chinese strategy game played with tiles. 

The YèShì Chinatown Night Market returned in 2023 after a four-year hiatus. The festivities will proceed rain or shine.

YèShì Chinatown Night Market

Thursday, Oct. 10 | 6-10 p.m.
10th Street between Arch and Winter streets
Race Street between 9th and 11th streets

