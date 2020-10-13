More Health:

October 13, 2020

CHOP opens gender and sexuality development clinic in New Jersey

By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia established a gender and sexuality development clinic at its University City campus in 2014 as a way to provide youth and families with affirming and comprehensive gender care. 

Now, it has launched a second clinic at its Voorhees Specialty Care Center in New Jersey. The health system timed the opening around National Coming Out Day, which was celebrated Sunday, to encourage children and youth to come out to their health care providers so they can receive support and resources. 

"As health care providers, we are honored to walk with youth and families in their gender journey," Nazneen Meacham, co-director of the New Jersey clinic said.

A multidisciplinary team of health care professionals at the clinic includes specialists in endocrinology, adolescent medicine, psychiatry, nursing and behavioral health.

The clinic offers psychosocial and medical support to gender variant, gender expansive and transgender children and youth up to age 22 and their families. They also provide a support group for youth and family members and educational resources for families, health care providers and community members.

Youth and their families also will be connected to referrals and resources for gender-affirming providers, including therapists and physicians.

CHOP recently earned a designation as an LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for expanding support to their LGBTQ+ patients, families and staff.

