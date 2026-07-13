Celebrate Christmas in July with Santa, snow bubbles and live music in Wildwood

Christmas is coming to Wildwood a little earlier than usual.

MudHen Brewing Company will host a free Christmas in July celebration on Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25. The two-day event will feature photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snow bubbles, live music and holiday-themed activities.

From 5-9 p.m. both days, attendees can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, meet a holiday elf and enjoy face painting by Donna Cox. Snow bubbles are scheduled from 6-8 p.m., and free Santa hats will be available while supplies last. A Christmas-themed selfie station also will be set up in the Biergarten.

Specialty cocktails and drink tastings will be available during the event.

Live music is scheduled both nights. The Lenahan Band will perform in the Biergarten from 5-9 p.m. Friday before Cheers The Band takes the stage at The Station House from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. On Saturday, Don't Call Me Francis will perform in the Biergarten from 5-9 p.m., followed by JEM & The Vibe at The Station House from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Christmas in July

July 24-25

MudHen Brewing Company

127 W. Rio Grande Ave.

Wildwood, NJ 08260

Open to the public

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