More Events:

July 13, 2026

Celebrate Christmas in July with Santa, snow bubbles and live music in Wildwood

MudHen Brewing Company will host a free two-day celebration with holiday activities, live bands and specialty cocktails July 24-25.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Breweries Christmas in July
Christmas in July at MudHen Provided Courtesy/MudHen Brewing Company

Santa Claus, snow bubbles and live music will be part of the Christmas in July celebration at MudHen Brewing Company in Wildwood on July 24-25.

Christmas is coming to Wildwood a little earlier than usual.

MudHen Brewing Company will host a free Christmas in July celebration on Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25. The two-day event will feature photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snow bubbles, live music and holiday-themed activities.

From 5-9 p.m. both days, attendees can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, meet a holiday elf and enjoy face painting by Donna Cox. Snow bubbles are scheduled from 6-8 p.m., and free Santa hats will be available while supplies last. A Christmas-themed selfie station also will be set up in the Biergarten.

Specialty cocktails and drink tastings will be available during the event.

Live music is scheduled both nights. The Lenahan Band will perform in the Biergarten from 5-9 p.m. Friday before Cheers The Band takes the stage at The Station House from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. On Saturday, Don't Call Me Francis will perform in the Biergarten from 5-9 p.m., followed by JEM & The Vibe at The Station House from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Christmas in July

July 24-25
MudHen Brewing Company
127 W. Rio Grande Ave.
Wildwood, NJ 08260
Open to the public

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Breweries Christmas in July Wildwood MudHen Brewing Company

Featured

Visit NJ - Outdoor Dining

NJ outdoor dining with a view
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA rides from the All-Star Game will be free

SEPTA All-Star Game

Festivals

Watch cockroaches race at the Academy of Natural Sciences during Bug Fest

Stock Photo - Cockroach

Prevention

Summer is peak time for fruit — and for fruit flies

fruit flies trap

TV

The 'Task' and 'Mare of Easttown' crossover is finally happening

Mare of Easttown Task

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved