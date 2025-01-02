More Culture:

January 02, 2025

Instead of putting your Christmas tree out on trash day, you can recycle them at these places this month

Neighborhood groups and composting companies will turn them into wood chips, mulch and compost for parks and green spaces.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Over 20 drop-off sites will be available this month across the city to recycle Christmas trees for $5 or less. Or you can get it picked up at your door for $20.

After packing up the ornaments and hauling away the holly, Christmas trees are often placed on the curb with the weekly trash in Philadelphia.

But for people looking for more eco-friendly options, there are drop-off sites, curbside pickups and even recycling events where the evergreens are fed to goats.

Before they're sent off to the wood chipper, trees need to be decoration-free and untied to prevent contamination and make them easier to process. (Singing a farewell carol is optional.) 

Here's where and when you can recycle your tree this month: 

Circle Compost

For $20, Philly residents can sign up for curbside pickup on weekends. From Jan. 4-19, Circle will collect the tree, grind it up into chips and use it for mulch and its composting products. Anyone in their service area can use the program, even if they're not one of the company's food scrap composting subscribers

Bennett Compost

Another Philly composting service is also hosting pickup events for $20 on Saturdays and Sundays in January. Customers can sign up for a weekend from Jan. 4-19, and Bennett will send a confirmation email with the date and time for the tree collection. 

Fishtown Neighbors Association

For a lower-cost option, Fishtown-area residents can drop off trees at the former Greensgrow Farms space at 2501 E. Cumberland St. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 4. With a suggested $5 donation, the tree will be turned into mulch for parks and green spaces. 

Liberty Lands

On Jan. 19, "naked" trees can be taken to the Liberty Lands green space at 913 N. 3rd St. at 8 p.m. at no cost. Trees will be repurposed into mulch for the Orianna Dog Park. 

South Philadelphia High School

From Jan. 4-5, South Philadelphia High School will collect trees from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 2101 S. Broad St. The school suggests a $5 donation to offset the cost of chipping the trunk and branches. Following the event, the wood pieces will be used in the park and playground on the property. 

Passyunk Square Civic Association

South Philadelphia residents will get another chance the following weekend at Columbus Square Park from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. With a $5 donation, the trees will be turned into mulch for nearby parks. 

For those on the other side of Passyunk, South Philly Green won't be hosting its annual event this year due to personnel changes. However, the organization said it plans to bring the program back in 2026. 

Streets Department

Philadelphia's annual collection program starts Jan. 6, meaning you'll have to hold onto your trees a little longer than normal, and goes through Jan. 18. Residents can drop off trees at one of 19 locations across the city at no charge. Afterwards, the trees go to a city vendor and are used as a bulking agent for compost, adding aeration and structure.  

 LocationDrop-off dates  Times
 Cathedral Road & Ridge AvenueJan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
Gravers Lane & Seminole Street Jan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
300 Domino Lane  Jan. 6-18 (except Sundays) 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
 Washington Lane & Ardleigh StreetJan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wayne Avenue & Logan StreetJan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
 7901 Ridgeway StreetJan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
1400 Cottman Avenue Jan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
 State Road & Ashburner Street Jan. 6-18 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Castor Avenue & Foulkrod Street Jan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
 3901 N. Delaware AvenueJan. 6-18 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
2601 W. Glenwood AvenueJan. 6-18 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
54th Street & Woodbine Avenue  Jan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
Corinthian Avenue & Poplar Street  Jan. 11 & 18 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
American Street & Thompson StreetJan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
43rd Street & Powelton AvenueJan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
Broad Street & Christian StreetJan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
5100 Grays Avenue  Jan. 6-18 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
3033 S. 63rd Street Jan. 6-18 (except Sundays)8 a.m.-6 p.m.
 15th Street & Bigler Street Jan. 11 & 189 a.m.-3 p.m.
