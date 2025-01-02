Instead of putting your Christmas tree out on trash day, you can recycle them at these places this month

After packing up the ornaments and hauling away the holly, Christmas trees are often placed on the curb with the weekly trash in Philadelphia.

But for people looking for more eco-friendly options, there are drop-off sites, curbside pickups and even recycling events where the evergreens are fed to goats.

Before they're sent off to the wood chipper, trees need to be decoration-free and untied to prevent contamination and make them easier to process. (Singing a farewell carol is optional.)

Here's where and when you can recycle your tree this month:

For $20, Philly residents can sign up for curbside pickup on weekends. From Jan. 4-19, Circle will collect the tree, grind it up into chips and use it for mulch and its composting products. Anyone in their service area can use the program, even if they're not one of the company's food scrap composting subscribers.

Another Philly composting service is also hosting pickup events for $20 on Saturdays and Sundays in January. Customers can sign up for a weekend from Jan. 4-19, and Bennett will send a confirmation email with the date and time for the tree collection.

For a lower-cost option, Fishtown-area residents can drop off trees at the former Greensgrow Farms space at 2501 E. Cumberland St. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 4. With a suggested $5 donation, the tree will be turned into mulch for parks and green spaces.

On Jan. 19, "naked" trees can be taken to the Liberty Lands green space at 913 N. 3rd St. at 8 p.m. at no cost. Trees will be repurposed into mulch for the Orianna Dog Park.

From Jan. 4-5, South Philadelphia High School will collect trees from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 2101 S. Broad St. The school suggests a $5 donation to offset the cost of chipping the trunk and branches. Following the event, the wood pieces will be used in the park and playground on the property.

South Philadelphia residents will get another chance the following weekend at Columbus Square Park from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. With a $5 donation, the trees will be turned into mulch for nearby parks.

For those on the other side of Passyunk, South Philly Green won't be hosting its annual event this year due to personnel changes. However, the organization said it plans to bring the program back in 2026.

Philadelphia's annual collection program starts Jan. 6, meaning you'll have to hold onto your trees a little longer than normal, and goes through Jan. 18. Residents can drop off trees at one of 19 locations across the city at no charge. Afterwards, the trees go to a city vendor and are used as a bulking agent for compost, adding aeration and structure.