A chronological look at the journey of the Eagles' 'practice squad guys' to the active roster

When the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday, they did so with five skill position players not only seeing the field, but playing prominent roles.

RB Boston Scott, WR Greg Ward, TE/WR Josh Perkins, WR Robert Davis, and WR Deontay Burnett were all on the Eagles' practice squad at one time this season, and they combined for 242 snaps and four touchdowns on Sunday. It is likely that they'll all play once again this Sunday, in a playoff game, against the Seattle Seahawks.

And so, I thought it'd be fun to take a look back at each of the roster transactions that each of the five players above had to go through to get to their current place on the Eagles' active roster. By my count (I think I got them all), there 54 NFL transactions, and two from another league.

• May 5, 2016: The Falcons sign Josh Perkins as an undrafted rookie free agent.

• April 29, 2017: Washington selects Robert Davis with a sixth-round pick (207th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

• May 11, 2017: The Eagles sign Greg Ward as an undrafted rookie free agent.

• September 2, 2017: The Falcons waive Perkins at final cutdowns.

• September 2, 2017: Washington waives Davis at final cutdowns.

• September 2, 2017: The Eagles waive Ward at final cutdowns.

• September 3, 2017: The Falcons sign Perkins to their practice squad.

• September 3, 2017: Washington signs Davis to their practice squad.

• September 3, 2017: The Eagles sign Ward to their practice squad.

• September 12, 2017: The Eagles release Ward from the practice squad.

• September 18, 2017: The Eagles sign Ward back to the practice squad.

• October 11, 2017: The Falcons place Perkins on practice squad injured.

• December 4, 2017: Washington activates Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

• January 10, 2018: The Falcons release Perkins.

• January 15, 2018: The Eagles sign Perkins to a futures contract.

• April 28, 2018: The Saints select Boston Scott with a sixth-round pick (201st overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

• May 11, 2018: The Titans sign Deontay Burnett as an undrafted rookie free agent.

• August 13, 2018: Washington places Davis on injured reserve, after he suffers a broken tibia and torn LCL.

• September 1, 2018: The Eagles waive Ward at final cutdowns.

• September 1, 2018: The Titans waive Burnett at final cutdowns.

• September 2, 2018: The Eagles sign Ward to their practice squad.

• September 3, 2018: The Jets sign Burnett to their practice squad.

• September 5, 2018: Four days after making the Saints’ initial 53-man roster, the Saints waive Scott.

• September 7, 2018: The Eagles release Ward from their practice squad.

• September 7, 2018: The Saints sign Scott to their practice squad.

• September 21, 2018: The Jets release Burnett from the practice squad.

• September 25, 2018: The Jets sign Burnett back to the practice squad.

• October 20, 2018: The Jets activate Burnett from the practice squad to the active roster.

• November 16, 2018: The Eagles place Perkins on injured reserve.

• December 10, 2018: The Eagles sign Scott off of the Saints’ practice squad to their active roster.

• January 1, 2019: The San Antonio Commanders of the AAF sign Ward.

• April 2, 2019: The AAF suspends all football operations, and Ward is out of a job.

• April 9, 2019: The Eagles sign Ward.

• August 31, 2019: The Eagles waive Perkins at final cutdowns.

• August 31, 2019: The Eagles waive Ward at final cutdowns.

• August 31, 2019: The Eagles waive Scott at final cutdowns.

• August 31, 2019: The Jets waive Burnett at final cutdowns.

• September 1, 2019: The Eagles sign Perkins to their practice squad.

• September 1, 2019: The Eagles sign Ward to their practice squad.

• September 1, 2019: The Eagles sign Scott to their practice squad.

• September 7, 2019: A week after making Washington’s initial 53-man roster, Washington waives Davis.

• September 9, 2019: Washington signs Davis back to their practice squad.

• September 13, 2019: Washington activates Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

• September 21, 2019: The Eagles activate Ward from the practice squad to the active roster.

• September 24, 2019: The Eagles waive Ward.

• September 26, 2019: The Eagles sign Ward back to the practice squad.

• October 1, 2019: Washington waives Davis.

• October 7, 2019: The Eagles sign Davis to their practice squad.

• October 11, 2019: The Eagles activate Scott from the practice squad to the active roster.

• October 16, 2019: The 49ers sign Burnett to their practice squad.

• November 23, 2019: The Eagles activate Ward from the practice squad to the active roster.

• November 30, 2019: The Eagles activate Perkins from the practice squad to the active roster.

• December 10, 2019: The 49ers release Burnett.

• December 12, 2019: The Eagles activate Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

• December 12, 2019: The Eagles sign Burnett to their practice squad.

• December 24, 2019: The Eagles activate Burnett from the practice squad to the active roster.

