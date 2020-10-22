More Events:

October 22, 2020

Thousands of flowers on display at Longwood Gardens' Chrysanthemum Festival

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
chrysanthemum festival Photo by Yoksel Zok/on Unsplash

At Longwood Gardens this fall, visitors can view the largest chrysanthemum in the Western world.

Longwood Gardens' annual Chrysanthemum Festival is back. Visitors to the Chester County botanical garden this fall will be able to check out beautiful flowers in the 4-acre conservatory.

The main attraction is the Thousand Bloom Mum. It's a single plant with more than 1,000 yellow blooms on a single stem.

RELATED: Christmas Village will return this winter with modified layout

In addition to the stunning sculptures and displays made from thousands of chrysanthemums, visitors also can take in the autumn beauty throughout Longwood Gardens. There are plenty of outdoor areas to explore.

The Chrysanthemum Festival will run through Sunday, Nov. 15. A timed ticket to enter Longwood Gardens is needed.

Chrysanthemum Festival

Thursday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 15
$13-$25 per person
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

