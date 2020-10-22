Thousands of flowers on display at Longwood Gardens' Chrysanthemum Festival

Longwood Gardens' annual Chrysanthemum Festival is back. Visitors to the Chester County botanical garden this fall will be able to check out beautiful flowers in the 4-acre conservatory.

The main attraction is the Thousand Bloom Mum. It's a single plant with more than 1,000 yellow blooms on a single stem.

In addition to the stunning sculptures and displays made from thousands of chrysanthemums, visitors also can take in the autumn beauty throughout Longwood Gardens. There are plenty of outdoor areas to explore.

The Chrysanthemum Festival will run through Sunday, Nov. 15. A timed ticket to enter Longwood Gardens is needed.

Thursday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 15

$13-$25 per person

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

