Thousands of flowers on display at Longwood Gardens' Chrysanthemum Festival

October 22, 2020
Longwood Gardens' annual Chrysanthemum Festival is back. Visitors to the Chester County botanical garden this fall will be able to check out beautiful flowers in the 4-acre conservatory.
The main attraction is the Thousand Bloom Mum. It's a single plant with more than 1,000 yellow blooms on a single stem.
The Chrysanthemum Festival will run through Sunday, Nov. 15. A timed ticket to enter Longwood Gardens is needed.
Thursday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 15
$13-$25 per person
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348
